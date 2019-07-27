Bournemouth News

Philip Billing: Bournemouth agree fee for Huddersfield midfielder

Last Updated: 27/07/19 1:45pm

Bournemouth have had a £15 million bid accepted by Huddersfield

Bournemouth have agreed a £15million fee with Huddersfield for midfielder Philip Billing, Sky sources understand.

The 23-year-old is expected to undergo a medical within the next few days.

Billing has not been given a squad number at the John Smith's Stadium after Huddersfield's relegation to the Championship.

He made 23 appearances for the Terriers in the Premier League last season, scoring two goals.

He appeared at the U21 European Championships for Denmark this summer, and has also received one senior call-up.

