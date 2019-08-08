Watford sign Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr for club-record fee

Watford have signed Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr for a club-record fee

Watford have confirmed the signing of Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr on a five-year contract for a club-record fee.

The Premier League side had been locked in negotiations with Rennes over Sarr for several weeks and have beaten off strong competition to sign the 21-year-old.

Sarr is the latest addition to Javi Gracia's squad ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign following the arrival of Danny Welbeck, Craig Dawson and Tom Dele-Bashiru.

A Coupe de France winner with Rennes and an AFCON runner-up for Senegal, Sarr started out with Metz before earning a move to fellow Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2017.

He played 77 times over two years at Roazhon Park, scoring 18 goals, including some eye-catching displays against Arsenal in the Europa League earlier this year.

The pacey forward has also made 18 appearances on the international stage for Senegal, appearing three times at the 2018 World Cup and then playing regularly throughout the Lions' run to the AFCON 2019 final.

