Ismaila Sarr: Watford and Rennes in talks over transfer

Watford and Rennes remain in talks over the transfer of Ismaila Sarr, Sky Sports News understands.

Watford value the 21-year-old Senegal winger at £20m, although Rennes are thought to want closer to £27m.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem for Sarr, who played for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Friday night.

Any deal for Sarr would break Watford's record transfer fee of £18m - which they paid to Burnley for forward Andre Gray.

Watford also still retain an interest in Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin for £25m, according to Sky sources.

Saint-Maximin, 22, scored six goals in 29 games in all competitions for the French side last season, as well as providing three assists.

