Newcastle United sign Emil Krafth from Amiens

Sweden international Emil Krafth has joined Newcastle on a four-year deal

Newcastle have signed defender Emil Krafth from French club Amiens for a fee understood to be in the region of £5m.

The Sweden international has signed a four-year deal at St James' Park and is expected to challenge USA international DeAndre Yedlin and Javi Manquillo for a starting place.

Krafth, who is a 25-year-old right-back, made 36 appearances for Amiens last season while on loan from Serie A side Bologna before making the move permanent this summer.

Speaking to the club's official website, Krafth said: "It feels really good. It's been a busy couple of days, but finally I'm here. I'm very happy to sign for Newcastle and I can't wait to start training with the guys.



"When a Premier League team wants to sign you, of course you are happy. I know Newcastle is a big club, so I'm very happy to sign here and to be here right now.

Krafth arrives at Newcastle from French side Amiens

"It's a good moment in my career to take a step forward. The plans Newcastle had for me, I felt like they was fitting me perfectly, so that was why I chose Newcastle."

Krafth helped Sweden reach the quarter-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce added: "We're pleased to bring him here.

"He turned 25 last week and has great experience, with more than 20 caps for Sweden and having played in the top flight in three different countries.

"He's a good height for a full-back, speaks excellent English and is a very good player. He's a really good acquisition."

Krafth becomes Newcastle's fourth signing of the summer so far, following Joelinton, Jetro Willems and Allan Saint-Maximin.

