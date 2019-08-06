Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says Rafa Benitez will be difficult to follow

1:43 Steve Bruce says he could not turn down the opportunity to become Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says he could not turn down the opportunity to become Newcastle head coach

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce believes it will be difficult to follow in Rafa Benitez's footsteps but hopes the supporters give him the chance to succeed.

Bruce left Sheffield Wednesday in July to take over at St James' Park on a three-year deal and, despite knowing how popular Benitez was with the Newcastle fans, he hopes he will be given time to impress.

"Whoever was going to stand here had difficult shoes to fill and Rafa was very, very popular - unbelievably popular with the supporters," Bruce told Sky Sports News.

"All I've said to the supporters is, 'look, give me a chance, judge me on what you see'. They're unbelievably loyal and that's what makes this great club.

"They turn out in their thousands week-in and week-out. I hope I can give them something to shout about and I hope they enjoy watching the new players because we have brought in two or three very, very good players.

"We hope we're not finished and then I hope they judge me over the period of time that any manager obviously asks for."

Bruce grew up on Tyneside and, despite turning down the opportunity to manage Newcastle in the past, admits he could not turn down the offer this time.

"It's a little bit surreal when you see the stadium. As soon as you come into the city the stadium hits you and it's still quite unbelievable that I'm stood here as the manager of this great club," he added.

"I turned it down once before a long time ago but this time I was totally selfish, I understand that. I've upset a lot of people in Sheffield and I can understand that too, but the opportunity to manage my hometown club was something which this time I couldn't let go.

"To be given the opportunity I thank everybody and I'll do my upmost to make sure that I take the club forward."

