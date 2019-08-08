Manchester City set to sign Scott Carson from Derby

Goalkeeper Scott Carson is set for a surprise move to Premier League champions Manchester City

Former England goalkeeper Scott Carson is having a medical at Manchester City ahead of a season-long loan from Derby.

The 33-year-old will join the Premier League champions and act as cover for first choice Ederson as well as Claudio Bravo.

Carson has top-flight experience with Liverpool, Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa, and has four England caps.

He also spent two years in Turkey with Bursaspor between 2011 and 2013 and it is his varied experience that has attracted City to make a move in this window.

City have already loaned out Aro Muric this season, while Zack Steffen has arrived from Columbus Crew in America but will spend the season in the Bundesliga.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!