Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah signs for Leeds on season-long loan

Eddie Nketiah has joined for Leeds on loan

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has signed a season-long loan deal at Leeds United.

The 20-year-old joins the Whites after impressing for Arsenal on their pre-season tour.

Nketiah made his Arsenal debut in September 2017, helping the Gunners beat Bate Borisov in the UEFA Europa League.

Nketiah, who becomes the club's sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Jack Clarke, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison, Illan Meslier and Ben White, will wear the number 14 shirt during his time at Elland Road.

New season. New Challenge! Can’t wait to get started with @LUFC. God is great! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/u5ZV1su0vd — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) August 8, 2019

Last season he made nine senior appearances in all competitions for the Gunners and in his most recent game in May, scored in a 3-1 win against Burnley.

He has also been capped by England at youth level, from U18s-U21s.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.