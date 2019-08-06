Bristol City send email to Championship clubs after Leeds incident

1:02 Bristol City play on after Leeds' Mateusz Klich goes down injured, in their 3-1 Championship season-opening clash at Ashton Gate. Bristol City play on after Leeds' Mateusz Klich goes down injured, in their 3-1 Championship season-opening clash at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City have written to their fellow Championship clubs stating they will not kick the ball out of play during games if an opposing player requires medical treatment, unless it is a head injury.

It comes after Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich went down injured just before half-time under a challenge from Marlon Pack in Sunday's 3-1 defeat for the home side at Ashton Gate.

The Robins opted not to kick the ball out whilst Klich was on the floor, provoking an angry reaction from Leeds' coaching staff.

New City signing Kasey Palmer then appeared to throw the ball towards Stuart Dallas on the touchline moments later.

Sky Sports News understands Bristol City are clarifying their stance on the issue to fellow Championship clubs, adding that the referee has the final call on any of the decisions in matches during the 2019/20 campaign.

Lee Johnson: "We sent an email out to the clubs because this happens often."

The club will expect opponents to continue playing if City have sustained an injury that appears to require treatment during any game as well.

When asked about the incident during their opening game, City manager Lee Johnson said: "It's fine. We sent an email out to the clubs because this happens often."

"Somebody goes down and sometimes it's tactical, because people try and gain an advantage and sometimes it's genuine.

"If the referee sees a head injury he will stop the game but if it's not a head injury he will play on."

Last season, Leeds scored a controversial goal in their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Elland Road, after failing to kick the ball off of the pitch whilst Jonathan Kodjia down injured; leading to Marcelo Bielsa to allow the away side to score an uncontested goal.