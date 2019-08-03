Brighton sign Bristol City defender Adam Webster in £20m deal

Adam Webster has joined Brighton from Bristol City

Brighton have completed the signing of Bristol City defender Adam Webster on a four-year deal.

Sky Sports News understands the fee for the 24-year-old is in the region of £20m which will break Brighton's previous club-record signing, when they bought Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh for £17m.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter, who faced Webster while managing in the Sky Bet Championship last season, said: "Adam is a player the club has been aware of for some time, and someone we came up against last season at Swansea City.

"He is a quality defender, comfortable on the ball, fits the profile of the type of player we want to bring to the club, and he was very keen to join us.

"He is still relatively young but has good experience from the number of games he has played. Predominately a centre-half, he can also play at right-back, and he will bring additional competition alongside our existing defensive options."

Brighton boss Graham Potter is delighted to have signed Webster

Webster spent only one season at Ashton Gate, having joined from Ipswich last summer for a reported fee of £3.5m with clauses potentially taking that to £8m.

The former Portsmouth defender made 47 appearances for Bristol City last season, scoring three goals.

He has also worked with Brighton's technical director Dan Ashworth while featuring for England at U18 and U19 level earlier in his career.

