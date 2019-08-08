Charlie Austin joins West Brom from Southampton

West Brom unveil new signing Charlie Austin

West Brom have completed the signing of striker Charlie Austin from Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

The Baggies fought off competition from Sky Bet Championship rivals Bristol City to sign the 30-year-old to a two-year contract.

Austin had been deemed surplus to requirements at Southampton, with Ralph Hasenhuttl having instructed him to train with the U23s back in July.

The former QPR and Burnley striker has scored 150 goals in 325 professional appearances, but managed just two goals in 25 games for the Saints last season.

Austin is West Brom's seventh signing of the summer transfer window and could make his debut as Slaven Bilic's side host Millwall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Baggies have agreed a deal with Benfica to sign forward Chris Willock on loan for the season.

The 21-year-old came through the Arsenal academy alongside younger brother Joe before moving to Portugal two summers ago.

