Championship ins and outs: All the deals from the summer transfer window

Anthony Knockaert joined Fulham on loan from Brighton

Who has your team signed this summer? Who's been shipped out? A comprehensive guide to every major deal done this transfer window...

Barnsley

IN: Mads Juel Andersen (AC Horsens), Mike-Steven Bähre (Hannover 96), Bradley Collins (Chelsea), Samuel Sahin-Radlinger (Hannover 96), Luke Thomas (Derby), Toby Sibbick (AFC Wimbledon), Aapo Halme (Leeds), Bambo Diaby (Lokeren), Mallik Wilks (Leeds), Conor Chaplin (Coventry), Clarke Odour (Leeds), Patrick Schmidt (Admira Wacker)

OUT: Victory Adeboyejo (Bristol Rovers, loan), Mateo Aramburu (released), Tai-Reece Chisholm (released), Adam Davies (Stoke), Zeki Fryers (Swindon), Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen), Lloyd Isgrove (Swindon), Adam Jackson (Hibernian), Liam Lindsay (Stoke), Dan McBeam (released), Elvis Otim (released), Cameron Simpson (released), Will Smith (Harrogate Town), Louis Walsh (released), Louis Wardle (released), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Kieffer Moore (Wigan), Amir Berkovich (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Birmingham

IN: Gary Gardner (Aston Villa), Jayden Reid (Swansea), Dan Crowley (Willem II), Ivan Sunjic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivan Guzman (UE Olot), Agus Medina (UE Cornella), Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea, loan), Moja Ramos (Real Madrid, loan), Alvaro Gimenez (Almeria), Fran Villalba (Valencia)

OUT: Che Adams (Southampton), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Crawley, loan), Isaac Vassell (Cardiff)

Blackburn

IN: Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough), Joe Hilton (Everton), Bradley Johnson (Derby), Tom White (Gateshead), Sam Gallagher (Southampton), Christian Walton (Brighton, loan), Tosin Adarabioyo (Manchester City, loan), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff, loan)

OUT: Charlie Albinson (Southport), Kyle Connell (released), Craig Conway (released), Paul Downing (Portsmouth), Jack Doyle (Southport), Lewis Mansell (Partick), George Wilson (released), Jack Rodwell (released), Ben Gladwin (released), David Raya (Brentford), Joe Nuttall (Blackpool), Scott Wharton (Northampton, loan), Tyler Magloire (Rochdale, loan)

Stewart Downing joined Blackburn after leaving MIddlesbrough

Brentford

IN: Christian Norgaard (Fiorentina), Kane O'Connor (Hibernian), Nathan Sheppard (Swansea), Julien Carre (Brighton), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley), David Raya (Blackburn), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Mathias Jensen (Celta Vigo), Arhur Read (Luton), Joe Adams (Bury), Joel Valencia (Piast Gilwice), Bryan Mbeumo (Troyes AC), Dru Yearwood (Southend), Mads Roerslev Rasmussen (Copenhagen), Dominic Thompson (Arsenal), Christian Tue Jensen (FC Midtjylland, loan), Japhet Sery Larsen (FC Midtjylland, loan), Benik Afobe (Bristol City, loan)

OUT: Daniel Bentley (Bristol City), Yoann Barbet (QPR), Jack Bonham (Gillingham), Josh McEachran (released), Lewis Macleod (Wigan), Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday), Henrik Johansson (Trellegborg), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Romaine Sawyers (West Brom), Theo Archibald (Macclesfield), Neal Maupay (Brighton)

Bristol City

IN: Daniel Bentley (Brentford), Robbie Cundy (Bath), Jay Dasilva (Chelsea), Rene Gilmartin (Colchester), Tomas Kalas (Chelsea), Tommy Rowe (Doncaster), Sammie Szmodics (Colchester), Kasey Palmer (Chelsea), Han-Noah Massengo (Monaco), Adam Nagy (Bologna), Pedro Pereira (Benfica, loan)

OUT: Jake Andrews (Torquay), Mo Eisa (Peterborough), Frank Fielding (Millwall), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Stefan Marinovic (Wellington Phoenix), Eros Pisano (released), Adam Webster (Brighton), Joe Morrell (Lincoln, loan), James Morton (Forest Green, loan), Cameron Pring (Walsall, loan), Robbie Cundy (Exeter, loan), Max O'Leary (Shrewsbury, loan), George Nurse (Newport, loan), Rory Holden (Walsall, loan), Vincent Harper (Gloucester City, loan), Joe Wollacott (Forest Green, loan), Aaron Parsons (Weston-super-Mare), Zak Vyner (Aberdeen, loan), Jamie Paterson (Derby, loan), Marlon Pack (Cardiff)

Cardiff City

IN: Joe Day (Newport), Curtis Nelson (Oxford), Will Vaulks (Rotherham), Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Aden Flint (Middlesbrough), Gavin Whyte (Oxford), Robert Glatzel (FC Heidenheim), Isaac Vassell (Birmingham), Marlon Pack (Bristol City)

OUT: Jordan Duffey (released), Tyrone Duffus (released), Aron Gunnarsson (Al-Arabi), Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday), Jack McKay (Chesterfield), Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham), Adam Sharif (released), Henry Smith (released), Rhys Healey (MK Dons), Bruno Manga (Dijon), Kenneth Zohore (West Brom), Bobby Reid (Fulham, loan), Greg Cunningham (Blackburn, loan)

WBA has signed Kenneth Zohore from Cardiff for an undisclosed fee

Charlton

IN: Chuks Aneke (MK Dons), Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient), Charles Clayden (Leyton Orient), Nathan Harness (Stevenage), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), Jay Mingi (West Ham), Abraham Odoh (Tooting & Mitcham United), Luca Vega (Ipswich), Ben Purrington (Rotherham), Ben Amos (Bolton), Jonny Williams (free), Deji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Josh Cullen (West Ham, loan), Sam Field (West Brom, loan), Jonathan Leko (Charlton, loan), Beram Kayal (Charlton, loan)

OUT: Nicky Ajose (Exeter), Terrique Anderson (released), Joe Aribo (Rangers), Patrick Bauer (Preston), Daniel Bowry (Cheltenham), Luke Carey (released), Jo Cummings (Scunthorpe), Tariqe Fosu (Oxford), Reeco Hackett-Firchild (Bromley), Mikhail Kennedy (released), Mark Marshall (Gillingha), Jamie Mascoll (Wycombe), Josh Parker (Wycombe), Ben Reeves (MK Dons), Josh Umerah (Ebbsfleet), Igor Vetokele (Westerlo), Taylor Maloney (Newport, loan), Ashley Maynard-Brewer (Dulwich Hamlet, loan), Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough)

Derby

IN: Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Osazee Aghatise (Manchester City), Krystian Bielik (Arsenal), Wayne Rooney (DC United), Kieran Dowell (Everton, loan), Matthew Clarke (Brighton, loan), Jamie Paterson (Bristol City, loan), Ben Hamer (Huddersfield, loan)

OUT: Efe Ambrose (released), Craig Bryson (Aberdeen), Ashley Cole (released), Timi Elsnik (released), Aaron Eyoma (Aldershot), Sven Karic (MK Domzale), David Nugent (Preston), Marcus Olsson (released), Alex Pearce (Millwall), Fuseine Rashid (released), Luke Thomas (Barnsley), Bradley Johnson (Blackburn), Liam Delap (Manchester City), Nick Blackman (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Kellan Gordon (Mansfield), Jacob Butterfield (Luton), Scott Carson (Manchester City, loan)

Fulham

IN: Martell Taylor-Crossdale (Chelsea), Ben Tricker (Watford), Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolves, loan), Anthony Knockaert (Brighton, loan), Harry Arter (Bournemouth, loan), Josh Onomah (Tottenham), Harrison Reed (Southampton, loan), Bobby Reid (Cardiff, loan)

OUT: Showkat Ali Tahir (released), Elijah Adebayo (Walsall), Scott Armsworth (released), Robert Atkinson (Eastleigh), Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Aron Davies (Maidenhead United), Jose Garrido (CF Sant Rafel), Mattias Kait (Domzale), Chris Kelly (released), Lazar Markovic (released), Berti Schotterl (released), Jon Dagur Porsteinsson (AGF), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)

Ivan Cavaleiro joined Fulham on loan

Huddersfield

IN: Tim Akinola (Lincoln), Reece Brown (Forest Green), Tommy Elphick (Aston Villa), Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient), Will McCamley (South Shields), Luke Daley (Port Vale), Kai Herbert (Morecambe), Ilounga Pata (Alphense Boys), Herbert Bockhorn (Borussia Dortmund II), Kamil Grabara (Liverpool, loan), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea, loan)

OUT: Chris Lowe (Dynamo Dresden), Jake Barrett (released), Regan Booty (released), George Danager (released), Laurent Depoitre (Gent), Erik Durm (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jordan Eli (released), Sam Gibson (released), Jonas Lossl (Everton), Ben Mills (released), Mason O'Malley (released), Jack Payne (Lincoln), Dahomey Raymond (released), Gabriel Rosario (released), Harry Spratt (released), Danny Williams (released), Tommy Smith (Stoke), Philip Billing (Bournemouth), Rekeil Pyke (Rochdale, loan), Ramadan Sobhi (Al Ahly, loan), Ben Jackson (Stockport, loan), Olly Dyson (Barrow, loan), Romoney Crichlow-Noble (Hartlepool, loan), Aaron Mooy (Brighton, loan), Ben Hamer (Derby, loan)

Hull

IN: Matt Ingram (QPR), Lucas Odunston (Leeds), Tom Eaves (Gillingham), Danny Lupano (Birmingham), Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough), Sean McLoughlin (Cork City), George Honeyman (Sunderland), Josh Bowler (Everton, loan), Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Wigan), Matthew Pennington (Everton, loan), Josh Magennis (Bolton), Callum Elder (Hull, loan)

OUT: Callum Burton (Cambridge), Adam Curry (released), Evandro (Santos), Joshua Hesson (released), Elliot Holmes (released), Will Keane (released), Ondrej Mazuch (released), Tom Powell (released), Liam Ridgewell (Southend), Callum Smith (released), Josh Thacker (released), James Weir (Bolton), David Marshall (Wigan), Harvey Cartwright (Barton Town, loan), Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town, loan), Sean McLoughlin (St Mirren, loan), Jacob Greaves (Cheltenham, loan)

Leeds

IN: Morten Spencer (Sunderland), Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell), Liam McCarron (Carlisle), Rafa Mujica (Barcelona), Guillermo Amor (Barcelona), Alfie Hughes (Manchester United), Jack Harrison (Manchester City, loan), Ben White (Brighton, loan), Jack Clarke (Tottenham, loan), Helder Costa (Wolves, loan), Illan Meslier (Lorient, loan), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal, loan)

OUT: Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Paudie O'Connor (Bradford, Lucas Odunstun (Hull), Joshue Rae (released), Alex Wollerten (Barnsley), Jack Clarke (Tottenham), Aapo Halme (Barnsley), Mallik Wilks (Barnsley), Pontus Jansson (Brentford), Liam Kitching (Forest Green), Tyler Denton (Stevenage), Sam Dalby (Watford), Hadi Sacko (Denizlispor), Oriol Rey (Real Valladolid), Samu Saiz (Girona), Alex Machuca (UD Ibiza), Hugo Diaz (Getafe), Oliver Sarkic (Burton), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Yosuke Ideguchi (Gamba Osaka), Jay-Roy Grot (Vitesse, loan), Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood, loan), Kemar Roofe (Anderlecht), Tom Pearce (Wigan), Clarke Odour (Barnsley)

Jack Clarke signed for Tottenham then rejoined Leeds on loan

Luton

IN: Martin Cranie (Sheffield United), Callum McManaman (Wigan), Ryan Tunnicliffe (Millwall), Brendan Galloway (Everton), Simon Sluga (HNK Riega), Kazenga LuaLua, Jacob Butterfield (Derby), James Bree (Aston Villa, loan), Izzy Brown (Chelsea, loan), Luke Bolton (Manchester City, loan)

OUT: Luke Gambin (Colchester), Jack James (released), Aaron Jarvis (Sutton), Kazenga LuaLua (released), Alan McCormack (Northampton), Arthur Read (Brentford), Jack Senior (released), Jack Stacey (Bournemouth)

Middlesbrough

IN: Burrell (Grimsby), Tomas Mejias (Omonia), Marcus Browne (West Ham), Marc Bola (Blackpool), Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton)

OUT: Kieran Charlton (released), Stewart Downing (Blackburn), Nathan Guru (released), Dimitrios Konstantopoulos (released), Andy Lonergan (released), Gabriel McGill (Dunfermline), John Obi Mikel (Trabzonspor), Alex Pattison (Wycombe), Dan Ward (released), Kian Spence (Scarborough Athletic), Aden Flint (Cardiff), Martin Braithwaite (Leganes), Bilal Brahimi (Stade de Reims), Luke Armstrong (Salford), Mitchell Curry (Inverness Caledonian Thistle), Enes Mahmutovic (MVV Maastricht), Tyrone O'Neill (Darlington), Bradley James (Gateshead)

Millwall

IN: Tyler Burey (AFC Wimbledon), Frank Fielding (Bristol City), Alex Pearce (Derby), Harry Ransom (Eastbourne Borough), Matt Smith (QPR), Connor Mahoney (AFC Bournemouth), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Reading), Harvey Bradbury (Oxford), Jason McCarthy (Wycombe), Jayson Molumby (Brighton, loan), Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich, loan), Luke Steele (Nottingham Forest, loan)

OUT: Jordan Archer (released), Harry Donovan (released), Lee Gregory (Stoke), Jethro Hanson (released), Rob Harvey (released), Tom King (Newport), David Martin (West Ham), Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland), Sid Nelson (Tranmere), Mich'el Parker (released), Mason Saunders-Henry (released), Lazar Stojsavljevic (Newport), Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luton), Lewis White (released), Joe Wicks (released), Fred Onyedinma (Wycombe), James Meredith (released), Sam Stubbs (Hamilton, loan), Steve Morison (Shrewsbury, loan)

Lee Gregory left Millwall for Stoke

Nottingham Forest

IN: Sammy Ameobi (Bolton), Tiago Silva (Feirense), Yuri Ribeiro (Benfica), Albert Adomah (Aston Villa), Samba Sow (Dynamo Moscow), Alfa Semedo (Benfica, loan), Arijanet Muric (Manchester City, loan), Rafa Mir (Wolves, loan), Carl Jenkinson (Arsenal), Brice Samba (Caen), Chema (Levante), John Bostock (Toulouse, loan)

OUT: Hillal Soudani (Olympiacos), Apostolos Vellios (Atromitos), Liam Bossin (released), Joe Coveney (released), Adam Crookes (Port Vale), Sam Greenwood (released), Josef Hefele (released), Stephen Henderson (Crystal Palace), Alex Iacovitti (Oldham), Rudolfs Soloha (released), Jamie Ward (released), Jorge Grant (Lincoln), Karim Ansarifard (Al-Sailiya), Ben Osborn (Sheffield United), Tyler Walker (Lincoln, loan), Luke Steele (Millwall, loan)

Preston

IN: Patrick Bauer (Charlton), David Nugent (Derby), Tom Bayliss (Coventry), Andre Green (Aston Villa, loan)

OUT: Andy Boyle (Dundalk), Darren Brannigan (released), James Cottam (Fleetwood), Michael Howard (Morecambe), Jerome Jolly (released), Callum Lenton (released), Precieux Ngongo (Released), Josh Pollard (released), Ben Pringle (released), Lewis Simmons (released), Tommy Spurr (retired), Tom Stead (released), Marnick Vermijl (MVV Maastricht), Callum Robinson (Sheffield United)

QPR

IN: Yoann Barbet (Brentford), Dylan Duncan (Tottenham), Liam Kelly (Livingston), Lee Wallace (Rangers), Dominic Ball (Rotherham), Conor Masterson (Liverpool), Dillon Barnes (Colchester), Geoff Cameron (Stoke), Todd Kane (Chelsea), Marc Pugh (Bournemouth), Luke Amos (Tottenham, loan), Matthew Smith (Manchester City, loan), Jan Mlakar (Brighton, loan), Jordan Hugill (West Ham, loan)

OUT: Alex Baptiste (Doncaster), Jake Bidwell (Swansea), Jordan Cousins (Stoke), Joe Felix (released), Charlie Fox (released), Matt Ingram (Hull), Joel Lynch (released), Kraig Noel McLeod (released), Ali Omar (released), Matt Smith (Millwall), Chay Tilt (released), Pawel Wszolek (released), Luke Freeman (Sheffield United), Darnell Furlong (West Brom), David Wheeler (Wycombe), Paul Smyth (Wycombe, loan), Giles Phillips (Wycombe, loan), Seny Dieng (Doncaster, loan), Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday)

Yoann Barbet left Brentford for QPR

Reading

IN: Michael Morrison (Birmingham), Charlie Adam (Stoke), Joao Virginia (Everton, loan), Matt Miazga (Chelsea, loan), Lucas Boye (Torino, loan), Ovie Ejaria (Liverpool, loan)

OUT: Lewis Ward (Exeter), Liam Kelly (Feyenoord), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Millwall), Adam Desbois (Brighton), Vito Mannone (Minnesota United, loan), Sone Auko (Beijing Renhe, loan), Marc McNulty (Sunderland, loan), Liam Driscoll (Yeovil, loan), Luke Southwood (Hamilton, loan), Sam Smith (Cambridge, loan), Darren Sidoel (released), David Meyler (released)

Sheffield Wednesday

IN: Julian Borner (Arminia Bielefeld), Moses Odubajo (Brentford), Kadeem Harris (Cardiff), Ossaze Urhoghide (AFC Wimbledon), Paul Jones (Fleetwood), Jacob Murphy (Newcastle, loan), David Bates (Hamburg, loan)

OUT: Almen Abdi (released), George Boyd (Peterborough), Warren Clarke (released), Gary Hooper (released), David Jones (released), Marco Matias (released), Cameron McCulloch (released), Frederik Nielsen (released), Connor O'Grady (released), Daniel Pudil (Mlada Boleslav), Dan Wallis (released), Liam Williams (released)

Stoke

IN: Jordan Cousins (QPR), Adam Davies (Barnsley), Lee Gregory (Millwall), Liam Lindsay (Barnsley), Nick Powell (Wigan), Stephen Ward (Burnley), Tommy Smith (Huddersfield), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa, loan), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham, loan), Mark Duffy (Sheffield United, loan)

OUT: Charlie Adam (Reading), Darren Fletcher (released), Jakob Haugaard (released), Mate Deczki (Ajka), Daniel Gyollai (Wigan), Moussa Niakate (released), Simranjit Thandi (AEK Larnaca), Jacob Twyford (released), Mark Waddington (Barrow), Erik Pieters (Burnley), Geoff Cameron (QPR), Bojan Krkic (released), Josh Tymon (Famalicao, loan), Harry Souttar (Fleetwood, loan), Josef Bursik (Accrington, loan), Saido Berahino (released), Benik Afobe (Bristol City, loan)

Scott Hogan joined Stoke on loan from Aston Villa

Swansea

IN: Lewis Webb (Merthyr Town), Jake Bidwell (QPR), Kristoffer Peterson (Heracles Almelo), Ben Wilmot (Watford, loan), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle, loan), Aldo Kalulu (FC Basel, loan), Sam Surridge (Bournemouth, loan)

OUT: Ryan Blair (released), Wilfried Bony (released), Keston Davies (The New Saints), Leroy Fer (Feyenoord), Dan James (Manchester United), Adam King (Dundee United), Aaron Lewis (released), Adnan Maric (released), Luciano Narsingh (Feyenoord), Martin Olsson (released), Scott Reed (released), Jayden Reid (Birmingham), Tyler Reid (Swindon), Nathan Shepperd (Brentford), Jack Withers (released), Shaquille Wynter-Coles (released), Botti Biabi (released), Marco Dulca (FC Viitorul Constanta), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Gregor Zabret (Oldham, loan), Joe Lewis (Torquay, loan)

West Brom

IN: Owen Windsor (Cirencester Town), Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff), Semi Ajayi (Rotherham), Darnell Furlong (QPR), Romaine Sawyers (Brentford), Filip Krovinovic (Benfica, loan), Grady Diangana (West Ham, loan), Charlie Austin (Southampton), Chris Willock (Benfica, loan), Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon, loan)

OUT: Gareth Barry (released), Alex Bradley (Lincoln), Craig Dawson (Watford), Wes Hoolahan (released), Kyle Howkins (Newport), Kyle Jameson (AFC Fylde), Tyrone Mears (released), James Morrison (released), Boaz Myhill (released), Adam Przybek (Ipswich), Jay Rodriguez (Burnley), Morgan Rogers (Manchester City), Louie Barry (Barcelona), Salomon Rondon (Dalian Yifang), Allan Nyom (Getafe), Sam Field (Charlton, loan), Jonathan Leko (Charlton, loan)

Wigan

IN: David Marshall (Hull), Lewis Macleod (Brentford), Antonee Robinson (Everton), Joe Williams (Everton), Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth), Daniel Gyollai (Stoke), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley), Dujon Sterling (Chelsea, loan), Tom Pearce (Leeds), Bright Enobakhare (Wolves, loan)

OUT: Darron Gibson (released), Dan Lavercombe (AFC Fylde), Shaun MacDonald (Rotherham), Callum McManaman (Luton), Jonas Olsson (released), Jordan Perrin (released), Nick Powell (Stoke), James Vaughan (Bradford), Jamie Walker (Hearts), Denzel Williams (released), Devante Cole (Motherwell, loan), Owen Evans (Macclesfield, loan), Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Hull)