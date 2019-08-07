Football transfers - Summer Done Deals 2019: Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, European
Last Updated: 08/08/19 1:02pm
Keep track of the latest done deals across the leagues during the 2019 summer transfer window and on Deadline Day.
The window opened on May 16 and runs to August 8 - the day before the 2019/20 Premier League season kicks off - for top-flight and Championship clubs.
Here you can follow signings in the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League, as well as selected deals across Europe.
August 8 - Deadline Day
Premier League
Albian Ajeti - Basel to West Ham - £8m
Emil Krafth - Amiens to Newcastle - £5m
Romaric Yapi - Paris SG to Brighton - undisclosed
Lea Le Garrec - Guingamp to Brighton - undisclosed
EFL
Ilan Meslier - Lorient to Leeds - loan
Tyler Magloire - Blackburn to Rochdale - loan
Massimo Luongo - QPR to Sheff Wed - undisclosed
Dom Thompson - Arsenal to Brentford - £1m
Adam Nagy - Bologna to Bristol City - undisclosed
Sam Field - West Brom to Charlton - loan
Jonathan Leko - West Brom to Charlton - loan
Josh Grant - Chelsea to Plymouth - loan
Women's Super League
Maxime Bennink - PEC Zwolle to Reading - free
August 7
Premier League
Ibrahim Amadou - Sevilla to Norwich - loan
Danny Welbeck - Arsenal to Watford - free
Victor Camarasa - Real Betis to Crystal Palace - loan
Joao Cancelo - Juventus to Man City - £60m
Djibril Sidibe - Monaco to Everton - loan
James McCarthy - Everton to Crystal Palace - undisclosed
EFL
Anfernee Dijksteel - Charlton to Middlesbrough - £2m
Carl Jenkinson - Arsenal to Nottingham Forest - undisclosed
Joe Wollacott - Bristol City to Forest Green Rovers - loan
Layton Ndukwu - Leicester to Southend - loan
Pedro Pereira - Benfica to Bristol City - loan
Scott Hogan - Aston Villa to Stoke - loan
Alvaro Gimenez - Almeria to Birmingham City - undisclosed
George Puscas - Inter Milan to Reading - undisclosed
Brice Samba - Caen to Nottingham Forest - Undisclosed
Fran Villalba - Valencia to Birmingham City - free
Josh Cullen - West Ham to Charlton - loan
International
Danilo - Manchester City to Juventus - £34.1m
George Johnston - Liverpool to Feyenoord - loan
Nat Phillips - Liverpool to Stuttgart - loan
Taiwo Awoniyi - Liverpool to Mainz - loan
Women's Super League
Lee Geum-min - Gyeongju KHNP to Manchester City - free
Adrienne Jordan - Atalanta to Birmingham - free
August 6
Premier League
Goncalo Cardoso - Boavista to West Ham - undisclosed
Renat Dadashov - Estoril to Wolves - undisclosed
EFL
Ched Evans - Sheffield United to Fleetwood - undisclosed
Harry Arter - Bournemouth to Fulham - loan
Wayne Rooney - DC United to Derby County - undisclosed
Lucas Joao - Sheffield Wednesday to Reading - £7m
Caolan Lavery - Sheffield United to Walsall - undisclosed
Matt Godden - Peterborough to Coventry - undisclosed
Sam Surridge - Bournemouth to Swansea - loan
August 5
Premier League
Adrian - West Ham to Liverpool - free
Harry Maguire - Leicester to Manchester United - £80m
EFL
Bryan Mbeumo - Troyes to Brentford - undisclosed
International
Yosuke Ideguchi - Leeds to Gamba Osaka - undisclosed
August 4
Premier League
Moise Kean - Juventus to Everton - undisclosed
International
Ismael Bennacer - Empoli to AC Milan - £14.5m
Junior Firpo - Real Betis to Barcelona - £27.5m
Simon Mignolet - Liverpool to Club Bruges £6.4m
Alexander Sorloth - Crystal Palace to Trabzonspor - loan
August 3
Premier League
Adam Webster - Bristol City to Brighton - £20m
EFL
Josh Earl - Preston to Bolton - loan
Alex Hurst - Bradford Park Avenue to Port Vale - undisclosed
Mohammed Ali Sagaf - Unattached to Carlisle - free
James Weir - Hull to Bolton - free
August 2
Premier League
Allan Saint-Maximin - Nice to Newcastle - undisclosed
Oli McBurnie - Swansea City to Sheffield United - £17m
Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Leeds United to Burnley - undisclosed
Jetro Willems - Eintracht Frankfurt to Newcastle - loan
EFL
Niall Ennis - Wolves to Doncaster - loan
Kristoffer Peterson - Heracles Almelo to Swansea - undisclosed
Liam Ridgewell - Hull to Southend - free
Matt Clarke - Brighton to Derby - loan
Andre Blackman - Unattached to Southend
Cohen Bramall - Unattached to Colchester
Diallang Jaiyesimi - Norwich to Swindon - loan
Conor Gallagher - Chelsea to Charlton - loan
Tom Bayliss - Coventry City to Preston - £2m
Lucas Boyé - Torino to Reading - loan
Ryan Loft - Leicester to Carlisle - loan
Josh Knight - Leicester to Peterborough - loan
Cameron John - Wolves to Doncaster - loan
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy - Aston Villa to Tranmere - loan
George Honeyman - Sunderland to Hull - undisclosed
Krystian Bielik - Arsenal to Derby County - £7.5m
James Wilson - Lincoln to Ipswich Town - free
Alex Baptiste - Unattached to Doncaster Rovers - free
Ashley Smith-Brown - Plymouth to Oldham - free
Sam Smith - Reading to Cambridge United - loan
Tom Soares - AFC Wimbledon to Stevenage - free
Tyler Walker - Nottingham Forest to Lincoln - loan
Nathan Broadhead - Everton to Burton Albion - loan
Joe Bursik - Stoke to Accrington - loan
Scottish Premiership
Sean McLoughlin - Hull to St Mirren - loan
Jonathan Obika - Oxford to St Mirren - free
International
Dani Alves - Unattached to Sao Paulo - free
Malcom - Barcelona to Zenit - £36.5m
Reece Oxford - West Ham to Ausburg - undisclosed
Women's Super League
Lucy Whipp - St John's University to Birmingham - free
August 1
Premier League
Nicolas Pepe - Lille to Arsenal - £72m
Marvelous Nakamba - Club Brugge to Aston Villa - £11m
Arnaut Danjuma - Club Brugge to Bournemouth - undisclosed
Tom Heaton - Burnley to Aston Villa - £8m
EFL
Joe Nuttall - Blackburn to Blackpool - undisclosed
Andre Green - Aston Villa to Preston - loan
Rocky Bushiri - Norwich to Blackpool - loan
Louis Dennis - Portsmouth to Leyton Orient - undisclosed
Jamal Lowe - Portsmouth to Wigan - undisclosed
Jake Doyle-Hales - Aston Villa to Cheltenham - loan
Joe Shaughnessy - St Johnstone to Southend - free
Kasey Palmer - Chelsea to Bristol City - undisclosed
Samba Sow - Dynamo Moscow to Nottingham Forest - undisclosed
Freddie Woodman - Newcastle to Swansea - loan
Dujon Sterling - Chelsea to Wigan - loan
Phil Edwards - Bury to Accrington Stanley - free
Peter Clarke - Unattached to Fleetwood - free
Daniel Gyollai - Unattached to Wigan - free
Oliver Sarkic - Leeds to Burton - undisclosed
Jay Harris - Unattached to Macclesfield - free
Ben Reeves - Unattached to MK Dons - free
James Wilson - Unattached to Ipswich - free
Canice Carroll - Brentford to Carlisle - loan
Sam Slocombe - Unattached to Notts County - free
Zoumana Bakayogo - Unattached to Notts County - free
Tomas Egert - Unattached to Oldham Athletic - free
Callum Dolan - Unattached to Oldham Athletic - free
Cohen Bramall - Unattached to Colchester - free
Gavin Reilly - Bristol Rovers to Cheltenham - loan
Elliott Moore - Leicester to Oxford - undisclosed
Louis Dennis - Portsmouth to Leyton Orient - undisclosed
Morgan Ferrier - Walsall to Tranmere - undisclosed
Matt Gilks - Lincoln to Fleetwood - free
Jay Harris - Unattached to Macclesfield - free
Noor Husin - Unattached to Stevenage
International
Dodi Lukebakio - Watford to Hertha BSC - £18.2m
Scottish Premiership
Steven Naismith - Unattached to Hearts - undisclosed
Sam Foley - Unattached to St Mirren - free
Women's Super League
Katharina Baunach - Wolfsburg to West Ham - undisclosed
July 31
EFL
John Marquis - Doncaster to Portsmouth - undisclosed
Joe Williams - Everton to Wigan - undisclosed
Anthony Forde - Unattached to Oxford United - free
Jonny Maddison - Unattached to Port Vale - free
Joel Valencia - Piast Gliwice to Brentford - undisclosed
Tosin Adarabioyo - Manchester City to Blackburn - loan
Moha Ramos - Real Madrid to Birmingham - loan
July 30
Premier League
Patrick Cutrone - AC Milan to Wolves - undisclosed
EFL
Kielen Adams - Bradford to Oldham - free
Gavin Whyte - Oxford United to Cardiff - undisclosed
Rafa Mir - Wolves to Nottingham Forest - loan
Jason McCarthy - Wycombe to Millwall - undisclosed
Fred Onyedinma - Millwall to Wycombe - undisclosed
David Wheeler - QPR to Wycombe - free
Ben Woodburn - Liverpool to Oxford - loan
Will Norris - Wolves to Ipswich - loan
Lloyd Isgrove - Barnsley to Swindon - free
Theo Archibald - Brentford to Macclesfield - free
Bartosz Bialkowski - Ipswich to Millwall - loan
Jacob Butterfield - Derby to Luton - free
Dylan Fage - Auxerre II to Oldham - free
Florian Gonzales - Auxerre II to Oldham - free
International
Idrissa Gueye - Everton to PSG - £29m
Markus Suttner - Brighton to Fortuna Dusseldorf - undisclosed
Shinji Okazaki - Leicester to Malaga - free
Scottish Premiership
David Moyo - unattached to Hamilton - free
Ilkay Durmus - FC Wacker Innsbruck to St Mirren - undisclosed
July 29
Premier League
Philip Billing - Huddersfield to Bournemouth - £15m
Lewis Freestone - Peterborough to Brighton - free
Mitchell Clark - Aston Villa to Leicester - free
Kyle Scott - Chelsea to Newcastle - free
Jake Turner - Bolton to Newcastle - free
EFL
Andrew Dallas - Rangers to Cambridge - undisclosed
Max Sheaf - Hull to Cheltenham - loan
Trevor Clarke - Shamrock Rovers to Rotherham - undisclosed
Olufela Olomola - Scunthorpe to Carlisle - loan
Aaron Hayden - Unattached to Carlisle - free
Jimmy Ryan - Blackpool to Rochdale - free
Scottish Premiership
Leo Hjelde - Rosenborg to Celtic - undisclosed
International
Percy Tau - Brighton to Club Brugge - loan
Bryan Oviedo - Sunderland to FC Copenhagen - free
July 28
EFL
Marc Bola - Blackpool to Middlesbrough - undisclosed
Jordan Hugill - West Ham to QPR - loan
July 27
Premier League
Jesus Vallejo - Real Madrid to Wolves - loan
EFL
Regan Slater - Sheffield United to Scunthorpe United - loan
Matty Stevens - Peterborough to Forest Green Rovers - undisclosed
Romaine Sawyers - Brentford to West Bromwich Albion - £3m
Rhys Browne - Yeovil Town to Port Vale - free
Chris Eagles - Unattached to Oldham - free
Todd Kane - Chelsea to QPR - free
Marc Pugh - Bournemouth to QPR - free
International
Thomas Vermaelen - Barcelona to Vissel Kobe - free
July 26
Premier League
Ben Osborn - Nottingham Forest to Sheffield United - undisclosed
Dean Henderson - Manchester United to Sheffield United - loan
EFL
James Husband - Norwich City to Blackpool - loan
Seny Dieng - QPR to Doncaster Rovers - loan
Luke Armstrong - Middlesbrough to Salford City - undisclosed
Rory Holden - Bristol City to Walsall - loan
Victor Adeboyejo - Barnsley to Bristol Rovers - loan
Marcus Browne - West Ham to Middlesbrough - undisclosed
Rory Holden - Bristol City to Walsall - loan
Alex Jakubiak - Watford to Gillingham - loan
Zak Jules - Macclesfield Town to Walsall - undisclosed
Gary Liddle - Carlisle to Walsall - free
Jordan Lyden - Aston Villa to Swindon Town - free
Sean McLoughlin - Cork City to Hull City - undisclosed
Callum Reilly - Gillingham to Wimbledon - free
Ivan Sunjic - Dinamo Zagreb to Birmingham City - undisclosed
Scott Wharton - Blackburn Rovers to Northampton Town - loan
Scottish Premiership
Madis Vihmann - Flora to St Johnstone - loan
International
Yangel Herrera - Manchester City to Granada - loan
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - Fulham to Villarreal - loan
July 25
Premier League
Tom Dele-Bashiru - Manchester City to Watford - free
Jordan Ayew - Swansea City to Crystal Palace - £2.5m
Dani Ceballos - Real Madrid to Arsenal - loan
Douglas Luiz - Manchester City to Aston Villa - £15m
William Saliba - St Etienne to Arsenal - £27m (loaned back to St Etienne for next season)
EFL
Ben Wilmot - Watford to Swansea City - loan
Joe Lynch - Crewe Alexandra to Morecambe - free
Mark Marshall - Charlton to Gillingham - free
Jose Baxter - Oldham to Plymouth - free
Lewis Alessandra [Notts County - Morecambe] Free
Geoff Cameron - Stoke to QPR - free
George Dobson - Walsall to Sunderland - undisclosed
Owen Evans - Wigan to Macclesfield - loan
Kellan Gordon - Derby to Mansfield - undisclosed
Mikael Mandron - Colchester to Gillingham - free
Mark Marshall - Charlton to Gillingham - free
Tristan Abrahams - Norwich to Newport - free
Scottish Premiership
Christy Manzinga - Unattached to Motherwell - free
International
Ademola Lookman - Everton to RB Leipzig - undisclosed
Daniele De Rossi - Roma to Boca Juniors - free
Leroy Fer - Swansea City to Feyenoord - free
July 24
Premier League
Trezeguet - Kasimpasa to Aston Villa - £8.75m
EFL
Alex Bradley - West Brom to Lincoln - free
Cameron Burgess - Scunthorpe to Salford - loan
Jake Clarke-Salter - Chelsea to Birmingham - loan
Jamie Lindsay - Ross County to Rotherham - undisclosed
Marc McNulty - Reading to Sunderland - loan
Matt Miazga - Chelsea to Reading - loan
Jan Mlakar - Brighton to QPR - loan
Robert Sanchez - Brighton to Rochdale - loan
Nathan Thomas - Sheffield United to Carlisle - loan
Scottish Premiership
Hatem Abd Elhamed - Hapoel Be'er Sheva to Celtic - undisclosed
International
Martin Braithwaite - Middlesbrough to Leganes - undisclosed
Pedro Obiang - West Ham to Sassuolo - £7.2m
July 23
Premier League
Joelinton - Hoffenheim to Newcastle - £40m
Vincent Janssen - Tottenham to CF Monterrey
English Football League
Desire Segbe Azankpo - FK Senica to Oldham
Byron Moore - Bury to Plymouth
Wilson Carvalho - unattached to Accrington
Darnell Furlong - QPR to West Brom - undisclosed
Jayson Molumby - Brighton to Milwall - loan
Christian Walton - Brighton to Blackburn - loan
Jak Alnwick - Rangers to Blackpool - loan
Jamie Mascoll - Charlton to Wycombe - free
Martin Smith - Swindon to Salford - free
Ryan Edwards - Hearts to Burton - free
Chris Cadden - Columbus Crew to Oxford - loan
Scottish Premier League
Lee Erwin - unattached to Ross County
Jack Ruddy - Wolves to Ross County
Women's Super League
Vita van der Linden - Ajex to Bristol City
July 22
EFL
Daniel Iversen - Leicester to Rotherham - loan
Charlie Adam - unattached to Reading
Eddie Clarke - Fleetwood to Macclesfield - loan
Fraser Horsfall - Kidderminster to Macclesfield- free
Marvin Kokos - Gazélec Ajaccio to Oldham - free
Dillon Barnes - Colchester to QPR - undisclosed
Jacob Gardiner-Smith - unattached to Wycombe
Jack Grimmer - unattached - Wycombe
Giles Phillips - QPR to Wycombe - loan
Deji Oshilaja - unattached to Charlton
Scottish Premiership
Daniel Candeias - Rangers to Genclerbirligi - undisclosed
International
Ethan Ampadu - Chelsea to RB Leipzig - loan
Edson Alvarez - Club America to Ajax - €15m
July 21
Premier League
Lys Mousset - Bournemouth to Sheffield United - undisclosed
EFL
Anthony Knockaert - Brighton to Fulham - loan
July 20
EFL
Semi Ajayi - Rotherham to West Brom - undisclosed
Callum Evans - Macclesfield to Port Vale - free
Women's Super League
Sari van Veenendaal - Arsenal to Atletico Madrid - free
July 19
EFL
Simon Sluga - HNK Rijeka to Luton - £1.34m
Kenneth Zohore - Cardiff City to West Brom - undisclosed
Conor Chaplin - Coventry to Barnsley - undisclosed
Scott Wilson - Macclesfield to Oldham - free
Michael Morrison - Birmingham to Reading - free
Aden Flint - Middlesbrough to Cardiff City - £4m
Dan Jones - Notts County to Cambridge United - free
Paul Smyth - QPR to Wycombe Wanderers - loan
International
Salomon Rondon - West Brom to Dalian Yifang - undisclosed
Bruno Ecuele Manga - Cardiff City to Dijon - £3m
WSL
Jacynta Galabadaarachchi - Perth Glory to West Ham - undisclosed
July 18
EFL
Dan Crowley - Willem II to Birmingham - undisclosed
Theo Vassell - Port Vale to Macclesfield - free
Luke McCormick - Chelsea to Shrewsbury - loan
Josh Bowler - Everton to Hull City - loan
Marcus Harness - Burton to Portsmouth - undisclosed
Harry Souttar - Stoke to Fleetwood - loan
Ryan Tafazolli - Peterborough to Hull - free
Scottish Premiership
Rafa De Vita - Livingston to Partick Thistle - loan
International
Matthijs de Ligt - Ajax to Juventus - £67.8m
Samuel Saiz - Leeds to Girona - undisclosed
Nick Blackman - Derby to Maccabi Tel Aviv - free
Jean Michael Seri - Fulham to Galatasaray - loan
WSL
Ali Riley - Chelsea to Bayern Munich - undisclosed
Brianna Visalli - West Ham to Birmingham - undisclosed
July 17
Sebastien Haller - Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham - £45m
English Football League
Ryan Hardie - Rangers to Blackpool - undisclosed
Dom Bernard - Birmingham to Forest Green - free
David Nugent - Derby to Preston - free
Scottish Premiership
Alex Bruce - unattached to Kilmarnock
Josh Vela - Bolton to Hibernian - free
International
Kieran Trippier - Tottenham to Atletico Madrid - £21.7m
July 16
Premier League
Sam Byram - West Ham to Norwich - £750,000
Ravel Morrison - Ostersunds FK to Sheffield United - free
Bjorn Engels - Reims to Aston Villa - undisclosed
EFL
Kyle Letheren - Plymouth to Salford - free
Ben Barclay - Brighton to Accrington - free
Alex Palmer - West Brom to Plymouth - loan
Liam Gibson - Newcastle to Grimsby Town - loan
Rhys Healey - Cardiff City to MK Dons - undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Ibrahima Savane - Beziers to Livingston - free
International
Ryan Gauld - Sporting Lisbon to Farense - free
Abdou Diallo - Borussia Dortmund to Paris Saint-Germain - £29m
Women's Super League
Martha Thomas - Le Havre to West Ham - undisclosed
July 15
Premier League
Fabian Delph - Manchester City to Everton - undisclosed
EFL
Ben Amos - Bolton to Charlton - free
Joe Maguire - Fleetwood to Accrington - free
Callum McFadzean - Bury to Plymouth - free
George Boyd - Sheffield Wednesday to Peterborough - free
Lamine Kaba Sherif - Leicester to Accrington - free
Tommy Smith - Huddersfield Town to Stoke City - undisclosed
Kamil Grabara - Liverpool to Huddersfield Town - loan
Dean Parrett - Gillingham to Stevenage - free
Antonee Robinson - Everton to Wigan - undisclosed
July 14
EFL
Yann Songo'o - Plymouth to Scunthorpe - free
Scottish Premiership
Funso Ojo - Scunthorpe to Aberdeen - undisclosed
July 13
EFL
Colby Bishop - Leamington to Accrington - undisclosed
Dean Gerken - Ipswich to Colchester - free
Kadeem Harris - Cardiff to Sheffield Wednesday - free
Jordan Willis - Coventry to Sunderland - free
Ivan Cavaleiro - Wolves to Fulham - loan
Zaine Francis-Angol - AFC Fylde to Accrington - free
Sam Gallagher - Southampton to Blackburn - undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Filip Helander - Bologna to Rangers - undisclosed
July 12
Premier League
Callum Robinson - Preston North End to Sheffield United - undisclosed
EFL
Michael Luyambula - Birmingham City to Crawley Town - free
Lewis MacLeod - Brentford to Wigan - free
Ben Sheaf - Arsenal to Doncaster Rovers - loan
Donald Love - Sunderland to Shrewsbury free
Jon Dadi Bodvardsson - Reading to Millwall - undisclosed
Luke Garbutt - Everton to Ipswich - loan
Karim Ansarifard - Nottingham Forest to Al-Sailiya - undisclosed
George Nurse - Bristol City to Newport - loan
Ryan Haynes - Shrewsbury to Newport - undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Christian Ilic - TSV Hartberg to Motherwell - free
Oan Djorkaeff - Unattached to St Mirren
Women's Super League
Mary Earps - Wolfsburg to Manchester United - undisclosed
Yana Daniels - Liverpool to Bristol City - undisclosed
Jasmine Matthews - Liverpool to Bristol City - undisclosed
Laura Vetterlein - SC Sand to West Ham - undisclosed
International
Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid to Barcelona - £108m
Karim Ansarifard - Nottingham Forest to Al-Sailiya - undisclosed
July 11
Premier League
Ezri Konsa - Brentford to Aston Villa - undisclosed
EFL
Adam King - Swansea to Dundee United - free
Jordan Tunnicliffe - AFC Fylde to Crawley - free
Danny Guthrie - Mitra Kukar to Walsall - free
Mat Sadler - Shrewsbury to Walsall - free
Wes McDonald - Yeovil to Walsall - undisclosed
Moses Odubajo - Unattached to Sheffield Wednesday - free
Tyler Denton - Leeds to Stevenage - undisclosed
Dom Telford - Bury to Plymouth - undisclosed
Kieran Dowell - Everton to Derby - loan
Joao Virginia - Everton to Reading - loan
Scottish Premiership
Korede Adedoyin - Everton to Hamilton - loan
July 10
EFL
Albert Adomah - Unattached to Nottingham Forest - free
Julian Borner - Arminia Bielefeld to Sheffield Wednesday - free
Tyler Smith - Sheffield United to Bristol Rovers - loan
Tom Eaves - Unattached to Hull City - free
Mathias Jensen - Celta Vigo to Brentford - undisclosed
Jordan Ponticelli - Coventry to Tranmere - loan
Scottish Premiership
Aymen Souda - Dunarea Calarasi to Livingston - free
July 9
Premier League
Jay Rodriguez - West Brom to Burnley - £10m
EFL
Arijanet Muric - Man City to Nottingham Forest - loan
Isaac Mbenza - Montpellier to Huddersfield - undisclosed
Alex Gilliead - Shrewsbury to Scunthorpe - undisclosed
Dion Donohue - Portsmouth to Mansfield - free
Connor Mahoney - Bournemouth to Millwall - undisclosed
Alex Pattison - Middlesbrough to Wycombe - free
Nathan Ralph - Dundee to Southend - undisclosed
Noah Smerdon - Gloucester City to Exeter - undisclosed
Tom White - Gateshead to Blackburn - undisclosed
Luke Leahy - Walsall to Bristol Rovers - free
Scottish Premiership
Mohamed El Makrini - Roda JC to Kilmarnock - free
International
Alberto Moreno - Unattached to Villarreal - free
WSL
Aoife Mannion - Birmingham to Man City - free
Jade Bailey - Chelsea to Liverpool
July 8
Premier League
Youri Tielemans - Monaco to Leicester - £40m
Jack Stacey - Luton Town to Bournemouth - £4m
Erik Pieters - Burnley to Stoke - undisclosed
Tyrone Mings - Bournemouth to Aston Villa - £20m
Charlie Gilmour - Unattached to Norwich City
EFL
Pontus Jansson - Leeds to Brentford - undisclosed
Liam Kitching - Leeds to Forest Green - undisclosed
Herbert Bockhorn - Borussia Dortmund II to Huddersfield - undisclosed
Jack Rose - Southampton to Walsall - loan
Kieran O'Hara - Manchester United to Burton - loan
Jordan Rossiter - Rangers to Fleetwood - loan
David Amoo - Cambridge to Port Vale - free
Yuri Ribeiro - Benfica to Nottingham Forest - undisclosed
Alfa Semedo - Benfica to Nottingham Forest - loan
David Marshall - Hull to Wigan - free
Scottish Premiership
Laurentiu Branescu - Juventus to Kilmarnock - loan
Frank Ross - Aberdeen to Ayr - loan
International
Marko Arnautovic - West Ham to Shanghai SIPG - £22.4m
Liam Kelly - Reading to Feyenoord - undisclosed
July 6
Premier League
Stephen Henderson - Nottingham Forest to Crystal Palace - free
EFL
David Raya - Blackburn Rovers to Brentford - undisclosed
International
Marcin Bulka - Chelsea to PSG - free
July 5
Premier League
Ralf Fahrmann - FC Schalke 04 to Norwich - loan
Aidan Fitzpatrick - Partick Thistle to Norwich - undisclosed
EFL
Ross McCrorie - Rangers to Portsmouth - loan
Mallik Wilks - Leeds to Barnsley - undisclosed
Lewie Coyle - Leeds to Fleetwood - loan
Robbie Cundy - Bristol City to Exeter - loan
Bambo Diaby - KSC Lokeren to Barnsley - undisclosed
Jorge Grant - Nottingham Forest to Lincoln - undisclosed
Filip Krovinovic - Benfica to West Brom - loan
Max O'Leary - Bristol City to Shrewsbury - loan
Matt Palmer - Rotherham to Bradford - loan
Bradley Johnson - Derby to Blackburn - free
Jake Eastwood - Sheffield United to Scunthorpe - loan
Matthew Olosunde - Manchester United to Rotherham - free
Jack Powell - Maidstone to Crawley - free
Tiago Silva - Feirense to Nottingham Forest - undisclosed
Gregor Zabret - Swansea to Oldham - loan
International
Ramadan Sobhi - Huddersfield to Al Ahly - loan
Luciano Narsingh - Swansea to Feyenoord - free
Samir Nasri - West Ham to Anderlecht - free
WSL
Matilde Skovsen - VSK Aarhus to Brighton - free
Rosella Ayane - Bristol City to Tottenham - undisclosed
Gemma Davison - Reading to Tottenham - undisclosed
Chloe Peplow - Brighton to Tottenham - undisclosed
Ria Percival - West Ham to Tottenham - undisclosed
Lucy Quinn - Birmingham to Tottenham - undisclosed
Becky Spencer - West Ham to Tottenham - undisclosed
Siri Worm - Everton to Tottenham - undisclosed
July 4
Premier League
Ayoze Perez - Newcastle to Leicester - £30m
Rodri - Atletico Madrid to Manchester City - £62.5m
Phil Jagielka - Everton to Sheffield United - free
EFL
Rafa Mujica - Barcelona to Leeds - free
Joe Murphy - Bury to Shrewsbury - free
Tomas Mejias - Omonia Nicosia to Middlesbrough - free
Guille Amor - Barcelona to Leeds - free
Luke O'Neill - Gillingham to AFC Wimbledon - free
Nathaniel Knight-Percival - Bradford City to Carlisle United - free
Jevani Brown - Cambridge United to Colchester United - undisclosed
Kgosi Ntlhe - Rochdale to Scunthorpe United - free
Dan Bowry - Charlton Athletic to Cheltenham Town - free
Paris Cowan-Hall - Wycombe Wanderers to Colchester United - free
Scottish Premiership
Simon Power - Norwich to Ross County - loan
International
Raul Albiol - Napoli to Villarreal - £3.6m
Gianluigi Buffon - Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus - free
Ander Herrera - Manchester United to Paris Saint-Germain - free
David Ospina - Arsenal to Napoli - undisclosed
July 3
Premier League
Luke Freeman - QPR to Sheffield United - undisclosed
Angelino - PSV to Manchester City - £5.3m
Mario Pasalic - Chelsea to Atalanta - loan
EFL
Helder Costa - Wolves to Leeds - loan with obligation to buy
Paul Coutts - Sheffield United to Fleetwood - free
Daniel Ballard - Arsenal to Swindon - loan
Brendan Galloway - Everton to Luton Town - free
Aapo Halme - Leeds to Barnsley
Dan Barlaser - Newcastle to Rotherham - loan
Charlie Goode - Scunthorpe to Northampton - undisclosed
Conor Masterson - Liverpool to QPR - free
Vadaine Oliver - Morecambe to Northampton - free
Jack Payne - Huddersfield to Lincoln - free
Cameron Pring - Bristol City to Walsall - loan
Sullay Kaikai - NAC Breda to Blackpool - free
Lee Burge - Coventry City to Sunderland - free
Nicky Ajose - Mansfield Town to Exeter City - free
Rekeil Pyke - Huddersfield Town to Rochdale - loan
Scottish Premiership
James Wilson - Manchester United to Aberdeen - free
Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo - Rapid Wien to Celtic - undisclosed
Scottish Championship
Lawrence Shankland - Ayr United to Dundee United - undisclosed
International
Yaya Toure - Unattached to Qingdao Huanghai
Erik Durm - Huddersfield Town to Eintracht Frankfurt - free
Hector Herrera - Porto to Atletico Madrid - free
Joao Felix - Benfica to Atletico Madrid - £113m
July 2
Premier League
Tanguy Ndombele - Lyon to Tottenham - £65m
Gabriel Martinelli - Ituano Futebol Clube to Arsenal - undisclosed
Jack Clarke - Leeds to Tottenham- £8.5m
EFL
Jack Clarke - Tottenham to Leeds - loan
Will Aimson - Bury to Plymouth - free
Dominic Ball - Rotherham to QPR - free
Jake Bidwell - QPR to Swansea - free
Charlie Carter - Chesterfield to Stevenage - undisclosed
Paul Digby - Forest Green to Stevenage - undisclosed
Shay Facey - Northampton to Walsall - free
Rohan Ince - unattached to Cheltenham
Alfie Jones - Southampton to Gillingham - loan
Nicky Maynard - Bury to Mansfield - free
Rhys Norrington-Davies - Sheff Utd to Rochdale - loan
John O'Sullivan - Blackpool to Morecambe - free
Ethan Pinnock - Barnsley to Brentford - undisclosed
Ben Purrington - Rotherham to Charlton - undisclosed
Toby Sibbick - AFC Wimbledon to Barnsley - undisclosed
Chris Stokes - Bury to Stevenage - free
Matthew Weaire - Brighton to Colchester - free
Scottish Premiership
Devante Cole - Wigan to Motherwell - loan
International
Pablo Sarabia - Sevilla to Paris Saint-Germain - undisclosed
Adrien Rabiot - Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus - free
Marvin Compper - Celtic to Duisburg - undisclosed
Emerson Hyndman - Bournemouth to Atlanta United - loan
Sandro Ramirez - Everton to Real Vallodolid - loan
WSL
Abbi Grant - Anderlecht to Birmingham City - free
Tinja-Riikka Korpela - Valerenga to Everton - undisclosed
July 1
Premier League
Danny Ings - Liverpool to Southampton - £18m
Mateo Kovacic - Real Madrid to Chelsea - £40.25m
Craig Dawson - West Brom to Watford - £5.5m
Che Adams - Birmingham City to Southampton - £15m
Matt Targett - Southampton to Aston Villa - £11m
Leander Dendoncker - Anderlecht to Wolves - undisclosed
EFL
Tomas Kalas - Chelsea to Bristol City - £8m
Luke Amos - Tottenham to QPR - loan
Jack Harrison - Manchester City to Leeds - loan
Ben White - Brighton to Leeds - loan
Matt Smith - QPR to Millwall - undisclosed
Joe Hilton - Everton to Blackburn Rovers - undisclosed
Jevan Anderson - Unattached to Burton - undisclosed
Lee Angol - Shrewsbury to Leyton Orient - undisclosed
Jacob Blyth - Barrow to Macclesfield - free
Kevin Dawson - Cheltenham to Forest Green - free
Michael Fernandes - Farnborough to Colchester - undisclosed
Tariqe Fosu - Charlton to Oxford - undisclosed
Ryan Giles - Wolves to Shrewsbury - loan
Rene Gilmartin - Colchester to Bristol City - free
Anssi Jaakkola - Reading to Bristol Rovers- free
Jack Kiersey - Everton to Walsall- free
Danny Mayor - Bury to Plymouth- free
Liam McCarron - Carlisle to Leeds - undisclosed
Conor McLaughlin - Millwall to Sunderland- free
Mark Milligan - Hibernian to Southend - free
Tommy Rowe - Doncaster to Bristol City - free
Matt Smith - Manchester City to QPR - loan
Omar Sowunmi - Yeovil to Colchester - free
Nathan Thomas - Sheffield United to Gillingham - loan
Ryan Tunnicliffe - Millwall to Luton - free
Laurie Walker - Hemel Hempstead to MK Dons - free
Scottish Premiership
Johnny Hunt - Stevenage to Hamilton - undisclosed
Chris Maxwell - Preston to Hibernian - loan
International
Marko Grujic - Liverpool to Hertha Berlin - loan
John Obi Mikel - Unattached to Trabzonspor - free
Diego Godin - Atletico Madrid to Inter Milan - free
Jack Harper - Malaga to Getafe - undisclosed
WSL
Kika van Es - Ajax to Everton - undisclosed
Danique Kerkdijk - Bristol City to Brighton - undisclosed
June 29
EFL
Emmanuel Osadebe - Cambridge to Macclesfield - free
Scottish Premiership
Luca Connell - Bolton Wanderers to Celtic - undisclosed
June 28
Premier League
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Crystal Palace to Manchester United - £50m
James Justin - Luton to Leicester - undisclosed
EFL
Jamie Allen - Burton to Coventry - undisclosed
Chuks Aneke - MK Dons to Charlton - free
Daniel Bentley - Brentford to Bristol City - undisclosed
Callum Burton - Unattached to Cambridge - free
Martin Cranie - Sheffield United to Luton - free
Tom Lockyer - Bristol Rovers to Charlton - free
Jonny Maxted - Accrington - Exeter - free
Stefan Payne - Bristol Rovers to Tranmere - free
Darren Potter - Rotherham to Tranmere- free
Sammie Szmodics - Colchester to Bristol City - undisclosed
Gary Warren - Yeovil to Exeter - Free
Scottish Premiership
Christopher Jullien to Toulouse to Celtic - £7m
Jamie Walker - Wigan Athletic to Hearts - free
International
Ryan Babel - Fulham to Galatasaray - free
Jay-Roy Grot - Leeds to Vitesse Arnhem - loan
Jay O'Shea - Bury to Brisbane Roar - free
Antonio Valencia - Manchester United to LDU Quito - free
June 27
Premier League
Sepp van den Berg - PEC Zwolle to Liverpool - £1.3m
EFL
Joe Day - Newport to Cardiff - free
Joe Edwards - Walsall to Plymouth - free
Frank Fielding - Bristol City to Millwall - free
Julien Lamy - Unattached to Rotherham - free
Joe Morrell - Bristol City to Lincoln - loan
Curtis Nelson - Oxford to Cardiff - free
Sean Raggett - Norwich to Portsmouth - Loan
Will Vaulks - Rotherham to Cardiff - £2.1m
Scottish Premiership
Connor Washington - Sheffield United to Hearts - free
Europe
Neto - Valencia to Barcelona - £23.3m
Rafael Camacho - Liverpool to Sporting Lisbon - £5m
June 26
Premier League
Leandro Trossard - Genk to Brighton - undisclosed
EFL
Ryan Williams - Rotherham to Portsmouth- free
Jay Dasilva - Chelsea to Bristol City - undisclosed
Corey Blackett-Taylor - Aston Villa to Tranmere - free
Mark Cullen - Blackpool to Port Vale - free
Luke Gambin - Luton to Colchester - free
Elliott Hewitt - Notts County to Grimsby - free
Ryan Lloyd - Macclesfield to Port Vale - free
Kieron Morris - Walsall to Tranmere - free
Sid Nelson - Millwall to Tranmere - free
Mikael Ndjoli - Bournemouth to Gillingham - loan
Richard Nartey - Chelsea to Burton - loan
Samuel Radlinger - Hannover 96 to Barnsley - undisclosed
Stephen Ward - Burnley to Stoke - free
Calum Woods - Bradford to Tranmere - free
Scottish Premiership
Tom James - Yeovil to Hibernian - undisclosed
Dean Lyness - Raith Rovers to Livingston - free
Matija Sarkic - Aston Villa to Livingston - loan
International
Jasper Cillessen - Barcelona to Valencia - £31.35m
June 25
Premier League
Andre Gomes - Barcelona to Everton - £22m
EFL
Elijah Adebayo - Fulham to Walsall - free
Jordan Cousins - QPR to Stoke - free
Adam Davies - Barnsley to Stoke - free
Alex Fisher - Yeovil to Exeter - free
Lee Gregory - Millwall to Stoke - free
Matt Ingram - QPR to Hull - undisclosed
Freddie Ladapo - Plymouth to Rotherham - £500k
Liam Lindsay - Barnsley to Stoke - £2m
James Morton - Bristol City to Forest Green - loan
Nick Powell - Wigan to Stoke - free
Adam Smith - Bristol Rovers to Forest Green - free
Moses Ugbu - Al-Ain to Grimsby - free
James Vaughan - Wigan to Bradford - free
Gary Woods - Hamilton to Oldham - free
Scottish Premiership
Christian Doidge - Forest Green to Hibernian - undisclosed
Greg Leigh - NAC Breda to Aberdeen - loan
International
Tom Aldred - Bury to Brisbane Roar - free
Aaron Amadi-Holloway - Shrewsbury to Brisbane Roar - undisclosed
Macaulay Gillesphey - Carlisle to Brisbane Roar - free
June 24
Premier League
Josip Drmic - Borussia Monchengladbach to Norwich - free
EFL
Sammy Ameobi - Bolton to Nottingham Forest - free
Ousseynou Cisse - MK Dons to Gillingham - free
James Hardy - AFC Fylde to Walsall - free
Rob Hunt - Oldham to Swindon - free
Aaron Pierre - Northampton to Shrewsbury - undisclosed
George Ray - Crewe to Tranmere - free
Reuben Reid - Forest Green to Cheltenham - free
Aidan Stone - Unattached to Mansfield - free
Nathan Trott - West Ham to Wimbledon - loan
Byron Webster - Scunthorpe to Carlisle - free
International
Ruben Lameiras - Plymouth to FC Famalicao - free
Gary Mackay-Steven - Aberdeen to New York City - free
Apostolos Vellios - Nottingham Forest to Atromitos - undisclosed
June 22
EFL
Frankie Kent - Colchester to Peterborough - undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Jon Gallagher - Atlanta United to Aberdeen - loan
21 June
Premier League
Matt Clarke - Portsmouth to Brighton - undisclosed
EFL
Richie Bennett - Carlisle to Port Vale - free
Andy Cook - Walsall to Mansfield - undisclosed
Paul Downing - Blackburn to Portsmouth - free
Stewart Downing - Middlesbrough to Blackburn - free
Ellis Harrison - Ipswich to Portsmouth - undisclosed
Mads Juel Andersen - AC Horsens to Barnsley - undisclosed
Josh Koroma - Leyton Orient to Huddersfield - undisclosed
Beryly Lubala - Birmingham to Crawley - free
Zak Mills - Morecambe to Oldham - free
Ben Tollitt - Tranmere to Blackpool - free
Lewis Ward - Readind to Exeter - undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
George Edmundson - Oldham to Rangers - undisclosed
International
Mikael Lustig - Celtic to Gent - free
Marocs Llorente - Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid - undisclosed
June 20
EFL
Jack Bridge - Northampton to Carlisle - free
Reece Brown - Forest Green to Huddersfield - undisclosed
Jamie Devitt - Carlisle to Blackpool - undisclosed
Gervane Kastaneer - NAC Breda to Coventry - undisclosed
Daniel Leadbitter - Bristol Rovers to Newport - free
Adam Roscrow - Cardiff Met Uni - AFC Wimbledon - undisclosed
Jerry Yates - Rotherham to Swindon - loan
Scottish Premiership
Wallace Duffy - Celtic to St Johnstone - free
Elliott Parish - Dundee to St Johnstone - free
June 19
EFL
Patrick Bauer - Charlton to Preston - free
Brad Collins - Chelsea to Barnsley - free
Reece James - Sunderland to Doncaster - undisclosed
Steve Morrison - Millwall to Shrewsbury - loan
Josh Morris - Scunthorpe to Fleetwood - free
Scottish Premiership
Craig Bryson - Derby to Aberdeen - free
June 18
EFL
Ebou Adams - Ebbsfleet to Forest Green - undisclosed
Daniel Adshead - Rochdale to Norwich - undisclosed
Yoann Barbet - MK Dons to Swindon - free
Danny Collinge - unattached to Coventry - free
Aaron Collins - Morecambe to Forest Green - free
James Hanson - AFC Wimbledon to Grimsby - free
Paudie O'Connor - Leeds to Bradford - undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Sheyi Ojo - Liverpool to Rangers - loan
International
Hillal Soudani - Nottingham Forest to Olympiakos - undisclosed
June 17
Premier League
Kortney Hause - Wolves to Aston Villa - £3m
EFL
Danny Andrew - Doncaster to Fleetwood - free
Macauley Bonne - Leyton Orient to Charlton - undisclosed
Zeki Fryers - Barnsley to Swindon - free
Reece Hall-Johnson - Grimsby to Northampton - free
Josh Pask - West Ham to Coventry - free
Conor Wilkinson - Dagenham & Redbridge to Leyton Orient - undisclosed
June 15
EFL
Tommy Elphick - Aston Villa to Huddersfield - free
WSL
Melissa Lawley - Manchester City to Liverpool - free
Scottish Premiership
Robbie Crawford - Ayr United to Livingston - free
June 14
Premier League
Pablo Fornals - Villarreal to West Ham - £24m
EFL
Tayhon Campbell - Forest Green to Cheltenham - free
Clayton Donaldson - Bolton to Bradford - free
Ryan Edwards - Plymouth to Blackpool - free
Nathan Ferguson - Dulwich Hamlet to Crawley - undisclosed
Adam Henley - Real Salt Lake to Bradford - free
Wesley Jobello - Ajaccio to Coventry - undisclosed
Liam Kelly - Livingston to QPR - undisclosed
Regan Poole - Manchester United to MK Dons - free
Lazar Stojsavljevic - Millwall to Newport - free
Lee Wallace -Rangers to QPR - free
Josh Wright - Bradford to Leyton Orient - free
Scottish Premiership
Owain fon Williams - Inverness CT to Hamilton - free
International
Takefusa Kubo - FC Tokyo to Real Madrid - reported £1.78m
June 13
Premier League
Moussa Djenepo - Standard Liege to Southampton - undisclosed
Wesley - Club Brugge to Aston Villa - undisclosed
EFL
Tom Brewitt - AFC Fylde to Morecambe - free
Jackson Longridge - Dunfermline to Bradford - undisclosed
Luke Thomas - Derby to Barnsley - undisclosed
Jordi van Stapperhoef - FC Volendam to Bristol Rovers - free
Matty Willock - Manchester United to Gillingham - free
Scottish Premiership
Greg Stewart - Birmingham City to Rangers - free
June 12
Premier League
Daniel James - Swansea to Manchester United - £15m
EFL
Josh Hare - Eastleigh to Bristol Rovers - free
International
Ferland Mendy - Lyon to Real Madrid - £47.1m
June 11
EFL
Jordan Bowery - Crewe to MK Dons - free
Tom Davies - Coventry to Bristol Rovers - free
Kyle Howkins - West Brom to Newport - free
Zeli Ismail - Walsall to Bradford - free
Adam May - Portsmouth to Swindon - loan
Harry McKirdy - Aston Villa to Carlisle - free
Stuart O'Keefe - Cardiff to Gillingham - free
Scottish Premiership
Cece Franck Pepe - unattached to Livingston
International
Ola Aina - Chelsea to Torino - undisclosed
Graham Carey - Plymouth to CSKA Sofia - free
June 10
Premier League
Anwar El Ghazi - Lille to Aston Villa - undisclosed
EFL
Brandon Goodship - Weymouth to Southend - free
Matt Green - Salford to Grimsby - free
James Norwood - Tranmere to Ipswich - undisclosed
International
Jonjoe Kenny - Everton to Schalke - loan
Scottish Premiership
Christopher Long - Blackpool to Motherwell - free
WSL
Becky Jane - Reading to Liverpool - free
June 9
Scottish Premiership
Joe Newell - Rotherham to Hibernian - free
June 8
EFL
Lee Hodson - Rangers to Gillingham - free
Scottish Premiership
Nicky Devlin - Walsall to Livingston - free
June 7
International
Eden Hazard - Chelsea to Real Madrid - £89m
EFL
James Bolton - Shrewsbury to Portsmouth - free
Tom King - Millwall to Newport - free
Niall Mason - unattached to Peterborough - free
Daniel Powell - Northampton to Crewe - free
June 6
Scottish Premiership
Blair Alston - St Johnstone to Hamilton - free
June 5
Premier League
Jota - Birmingham to Aston Villa - undisclosed
EFL
Nicky Adams - Bury to Northampton - free
Steve Arnold - Shrewsbury to Northampton - undisclosed
Fankaty Dabo - Chelsea to Coventry - free
Gary Gardner - Aston Villa to Birmingham - undisclosed
Joe Ironside - Kidderminster to Macclesfield - free
Kyle Knoyle - Swindon to Cambridge - free
Alan McCormack - Luton to Northampton - free
Jak McCourt - Swindon to Macclesfield - free
Scottish Premiership
Ciaran McKenna - Falkirk to Hamilton - free
Curtis Main - Motherwell to Aberdeen - free
WSL
Hayley Ladd - Birmingham to Manchester United - free
June 4
EFL
Mark Little - Bolton to Bristol Rovers, free
Jack Bonham - Brentford to Gillingham - free
Joe Mason - Wolves to MK Dons - free
Callum McManaman - Wigan to Luton - free
Scottish Premiership
Ryan Hedges - Barnsley to Aberdeen - free
Blair Spittal - Partick Thistle to Ross County - free
Ash Taylor - Northampton to Aberdeen - free
International
Luka Jovic - Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid - undisclosed
June 3
Premier League
David Martin - Millwall to West Ham - free
EFL
Tyler Reid - Swansea to Swindon, free
Shaun MacDonald - Wigan to Rotherham, free
Kieran Kennedy - Wrexham to Port Vale, free
Ryan Watson - MK Dons to Northampton, free
International
Edimilson Fernandes - West Ham to Mainz, undisclosed
Lucas Perez - West Ham to Alaves, undisclosed
June 1
EFL
Mo Eisa - Bristol City to Peterborough, undisclosed
International
Lamine Kone - Sunderland to Strasbourg, undisclosed
Transfer window - key dates
The summer window closes at 5pm on Thursday, August 8 for Premier League clubs.
Championship clubs have the same deadline but, in the change for the 2019/20 campaign, League One and Two clubs have until 5pm on Monday, September 2 to add to their squads.
With August 31 falling on a Saturday, the summer window also shuts on September 2 in France, Italy, Spain and Germany.
