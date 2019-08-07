Football transfers - Summer Done Deals 2019: Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, European

Keep track of the latest done deals across the leagues during the 2019 summer transfer window and on Deadline Day.

The window opened on May 16 and runs to August 8 - the day before the 2019/20 Premier League season kicks off - for top-flight and Championship clubs.

Here you can follow signings in the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League, as well as selected deals across Europe.

August 8 - Deadline Day

Premier League

Albian Ajeti - Basel to West Ham - £8m

Emil Krafth - Amiens to Newcastle - £5m

Romaric Yapi - Paris SG to Brighton - undisclosed

Lea Le Garrec - Guingamp to Brighton - undisclosed

EFL

Ilan Meslier - Lorient to Leeds - loan

Tyler Magloire - Blackburn to Rochdale - loan

Massimo Luongo - QPR to Sheff Wed - undisclosed

Dom Thompson - Arsenal to Brentford - £1m

Adam Nagy - Bologna to Bristol City - undisclosed

Sam Field - West Brom to Charlton - loan

Jonathan Leko - West Brom to Charlton - loan

Josh Grant - Chelsea to Plymouth - loan

Women's Super League

Maxime Bennink - PEC Zwolle to Reading - free

August 7

Premier League

Ibrahim Amadou - Sevilla to Norwich - loan

Danny Welbeck - Arsenal to Watford - free

Victor Camarasa - Real Betis to Crystal Palace - loan

Joao Cancelo - Juventus to Man City - £60m

Djibril Sidibe - Monaco to Everton - loan

James McCarthy - Everton to Crystal Palace - undisclosed

EFL

Anfernee Dijksteel - Charlton to Middlesbrough - £2m

Carl Jenkinson - Arsenal to Nottingham Forest - undisclosed

Joe Wollacott - Bristol City to Forest Green Rovers - loan

Layton Ndukwu - Leicester to Southend - loan

Pedro Pereira - Benfica to Bristol City - loan

Scott Hogan - Aston Villa to Stoke - loan

Alvaro Gimenez - Almeria to Birmingham City - undisclosed

George Puscas - Inter Milan to Reading - undisclosed

Brice Samba - Caen to Nottingham Forest - Undisclosed

Fran Villalba - Valencia to Birmingham City - free

Josh Cullen - West Ham to Charlton - loan

International

Danilo - Manchester City to Juventus - £34.1m

George Johnston - Liverpool to Feyenoord - loan

Nat Phillips - Liverpool to Stuttgart - loan

Taiwo Awoniyi - Liverpool to Mainz - loan

Women's Super League

Lee Geum-min - Gyeongju KHNP to Manchester City - free

Adrienne Jordan - Atalanta to Birmingham - free

August 6

Premier League

Goncalo Cardoso - Boavista to West Ham - undisclosed

Renat Dadashov - Estoril to Wolves - undisclosed

EFL

Ched Evans - Sheffield United to Fleetwood - undisclosed

Harry Arter - Bournemouth to Fulham - loan

Wayne Rooney - DC United to Derby County - undisclosed

Lucas Joao - Sheffield Wednesday to Reading - £7m

Caolan Lavery - Sheffield United to Walsall - undisclosed

Matt Godden - Peterborough to Coventry - undisclosed

Sam Surridge - Bournemouth to Swansea - loan

August 5

Premier League

Adrian - West Ham to Liverpool - free

Harry Maguire - Leicester to Manchester United - £80m

EFL

Bryan Mbeumo - Troyes to Brentford - undisclosed

International

Yosuke Ideguchi - Leeds to Gamba Osaka - undisclosed

August 4

Premier League

Moise Kean - Juventus to Everton - undisclosed

International

Ismael Bennacer - Empoli to AC Milan - £14.5m

Junior Firpo - Real Betis to Barcelona - £27.5m

Simon Mignolet - Liverpool to Club Bruges £6.4m

Alexander Sorloth - Crystal Palace to Trabzonspor - loan

August 3

Premier League

Adam Webster - Bristol City to Brighton - £20m

EFL

Josh Earl - Preston to Bolton - loan

Alex Hurst - Bradford Park Avenue to Port Vale - undisclosed

Mohammed Ali Sagaf - Unattached to Carlisle - free

James Weir - Hull to Bolton - free

August 2

Premier League

Allan Saint-Maximin - Nice to Newcastle - undisclosed

Oli McBurnie - Swansea City to Sheffield United - £17m

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Leeds United to Burnley - undisclosed

Jetro Willems - Eintracht Frankfurt to Newcastle - loan

EFL

Niall Ennis - Wolves to Doncaster - loan

Kristoffer Peterson - Heracles Almelo to Swansea - undisclosed

Liam Ridgewell - Hull to Southend - free

Matt Clarke - Brighton to Derby - loan

Andre Blackman - Unattached to Southend

Cohen Bramall - Unattached to Colchester

Diallang Jaiyesimi - Norwich to Swindon - loan

Conor Gallagher - Chelsea to Charlton - loan

Tom Bayliss - Coventry City to Preston - £2m

Lucas Boyé - Torino to Reading - loan

Ryan Loft - Leicester to Carlisle - loan

Josh Knight - Leicester to Peterborough - loan

Cameron John - Wolves to Doncaster - loan

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy - Aston Villa to Tranmere - loan

George Honeyman - Sunderland to Hull - undisclosed

Krystian Bielik - Arsenal to Derby County - £7.5m

James Wilson - Lincoln to Ipswich Town - free

Alex Baptiste - Unattached to Doncaster Rovers - free

Ashley Smith-Brown - Plymouth to Oldham - free

Sam Smith - Reading to Cambridge United - loan

Tom Soares - AFC Wimbledon to Stevenage - free

Tyler Walker - Nottingham Forest to Lincoln - loan

Nathan Broadhead - Everton to Burton Albion - loan

Joe Bursik - Stoke to Accrington - loan

Scottish Premiership

Sean McLoughlin - Hull to St Mirren - loan

Jonathan Obika - Oxford to St Mirren - free

International

Dani Alves - Unattached to Sao Paulo - free

Malcom - Barcelona to Zenit - £36.5m

Reece Oxford - West Ham to Ausburg - undisclosed

Women's Super League

Lucy Whipp - St John's University to Birmingham - free

August 1

Premier League

Nicolas Pepe - Lille to Arsenal - £72m

Marvelous Nakamba - Club Brugge to Aston Villa - £11m

Arnaut Danjuma - Club Brugge to Bournemouth - undisclosed

Tom Heaton - Burnley to Aston Villa - £8m

EFL

Joe Nuttall - Blackburn to Blackpool - undisclosed

Andre Green - Aston Villa to Preston - loan

Rocky Bushiri - Norwich to Blackpool - loan

Louis Dennis - Portsmouth to Leyton Orient - undisclosed

Jamal Lowe - Portsmouth to Wigan - undisclosed

Jake Doyle-Hales - Aston Villa to Cheltenham - loan

Joe Shaughnessy - St Johnstone to Southend - free

Kasey Palmer - Chelsea to Bristol City - undisclosed

Samba Sow - Dynamo Moscow to Nottingham Forest - undisclosed

Freddie Woodman - Newcastle to Swansea - loan

Dujon Sterling - Chelsea to Wigan - loan

Phil Edwards - Bury to Accrington Stanley - free

Peter Clarke - Unattached to Fleetwood - free

Daniel Gyollai - Unattached to Wigan - free

Oliver Sarkic - Leeds to Burton - undisclosed

Jay Harris - Unattached to Macclesfield - free

Ben Reeves - Unattached to MK Dons - free

James Wilson - Unattached to Ipswich - free

Canice Carroll - Brentford to Carlisle - loan

Sam Slocombe - Unattached to Notts County - free

Zoumana Bakayogo - Unattached to Notts County - free

Tomas Egert - Unattached to Oldham Athletic - free

Callum Dolan - Unattached to Oldham Athletic - free

Cohen Bramall - Unattached to Colchester - free

Gavin Reilly - Bristol Rovers to Cheltenham - loan

Elliott Moore - Leicester to Oxford - undisclosed

Louis Dennis - Portsmouth to Leyton Orient - undisclosed

Morgan Ferrier - Walsall to Tranmere - undisclosed

Matt Gilks - Lincoln to Fleetwood - free

Jay Harris - Unattached to Macclesfield - free

Noor Husin - Unattached to Stevenage

International

Dodi Lukebakio - Watford to Hertha BSC - £18.2m

Scottish Premiership

Steven Naismith - Unattached to Hearts - undisclosed

Sam Foley - Unattached to St Mirren - free

Women's Super League

Katharina Baunach - Wolfsburg to West Ham - undisclosed

July 31

EFL

John Marquis - Doncaster to Portsmouth - undisclosed

Joe Williams - Everton to Wigan - undisclosed

Anthony Forde - Unattached to Oxford United - free

Jonny Maddison - Unattached to Port Vale - free

Joel Valencia - Piast Gliwice to Brentford - undisclosed

Tosin Adarabioyo - Manchester City to Blackburn - loan

Moha Ramos - Real Madrid to Birmingham - loan

July 30

Premier League

Patrick Cutrone - AC Milan to Wolves - undisclosed

EFL

Kielen Adams - Bradford to Oldham - free

Gavin Whyte - Oxford United to Cardiff - undisclosed

Rafa Mir - Wolves to Nottingham Forest - loan

Jason McCarthy - Wycombe to Millwall - undisclosed

Fred Onyedinma - Millwall to Wycombe - undisclosed

David Wheeler - QPR to Wycombe - free

Ben Woodburn - Liverpool to Oxford - loan

Will Norris - Wolves to Ipswich - loan

Lloyd Isgrove - Barnsley to Swindon - free

Theo Archibald - Brentford to Macclesfield - free

Bartosz Bialkowski - Ipswich to Millwall - loan

Jacob Butterfield - Derby to Luton - free

Dylan Fage - Auxerre II to Oldham - free

Florian Gonzales - Auxerre II to Oldham - free

International

Idrissa Gueye - Everton to PSG - £29m

Markus Suttner - Brighton to Fortuna Dusseldorf - undisclosed

Shinji Okazaki - Leicester to Malaga - free

Scottish Premiership

David Moyo - unattached to Hamilton - free

Ilkay Durmus - FC Wacker Innsbruck to St Mirren - undisclosed

July 29

Premier League

Philip Billing - Huddersfield to Bournemouth - £15m

Lewis Freestone - Peterborough to Brighton - free

Mitchell Clark - Aston Villa to Leicester - free

Kyle Scott - Chelsea to Newcastle - free

Jake Turner - Bolton to Newcastle - free

EFL

Andrew Dallas - Rangers to Cambridge - undisclosed

Max Sheaf - Hull to Cheltenham - loan

Trevor Clarke - Shamrock Rovers to Rotherham - undisclosed

Olufela Olomola - Scunthorpe to Carlisle - loan

Aaron Hayden - Unattached to Carlisle - free

Jimmy Ryan - Blackpool to Rochdale - free

Scottish Premiership

Leo Hjelde - Rosenborg to Celtic - undisclosed

International

Percy Tau - Brighton to Club Brugge - loan

Bryan Oviedo - Sunderland to FC Copenhagen - free

July 28

EFL

Marc Bola - Blackpool to Middlesbrough - undisclosed

Jordan Hugill - West Ham to QPR - loan

July 27

Premier League

Jesus Vallejo - Real Madrid to Wolves - loan

EFL

Regan Slater - Sheffield United to Scunthorpe United - loan

Matty Stevens - Peterborough to Forest Green Rovers - undisclosed

Romaine Sawyers - Brentford to West Bromwich Albion - £3m

Rhys Browne - Yeovil Town to Port Vale - free

Chris Eagles - Unattached to Oldham - free

Todd Kane - Chelsea to QPR - free

Marc Pugh - Bournemouth to QPR - free

International

Thomas Vermaelen - Barcelona to Vissel Kobe - free

July 26

Premier League

Ben Osborn - Nottingham Forest to Sheffield United - undisclosed

Dean Henderson - Manchester United to Sheffield United - loan

EFL

James Husband - Norwich City to Blackpool - loan

Seny Dieng - QPR to Doncaster Rovers - loan

Luke Armstrong - Middlesbrough to Salford City - undisclosed

Rory Holden - Bristol City to Walsall - loan

Victor Adeboyejo - Barnsley to Bristol Rovers - loan

Marcus Browne - West Ham to Middlesbrough - undisclosed

Rory Holden - Bristol City to Walsall - loan

Alex Jakubiak - Watford to Gillingham - loan

Zak Jules - Macclesfield Town to Walsall - undisclosed

Gary Liddle - Carlisle to Walsall - free

Jordan Lyden - Aston Villa to Swindon Town - free

Sean McLoughlin - Cork City to Hull City - undisclosed

Callum Reilly - Gillingham to Wimbledon - free

Ivan Sunjic - Dinamo Zagreb to Birmingham City - undisclosed

Scott Wharton - Blackburn Rovers to Northampton Town - loan

Scottish Premiership

Madis Vihmann - Flora to St Johnstone - loan

International

Yangel Herrera - Manchester City to Granada - loan

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - Fulham to Villarreal - loan

July 25

Premier League

Tom Dele-Bashiru - Manchester City to Watford - free

Jordan Ayew - Swansea City to Crystal Palace - £2.5m

Dani Ceballos - Real Madrid to Arsenal - loan

Douglas Luiz - Manchester City to Aston Villa - £15m

William Saliba - St Etienne to Arsenal - £27m (loaned back to St Etienne for next season)

EFL

Ben Wilmot - Watford to Swansea City - loan

Joe Lynch - Crewe Alexandra to Morecambe - free

Mark Marshall - Charlton to Gillingham - free

Jose Baxter - Oldham to Plymouth - free

Lewis Alessandra [Notts County - Morecambe] Free

Geoff Cameron - Stoke to QPR - free

George Dobson - Walsall to Sunderland - undisclosed

Owen Evans - Wigan to Macclesfield - loan

Kellan Gordon - Derby to Mansfield - undisclosed

Mikael Mandron - Colchester to Gillingham - free

Mark Marshall - Charlton to Gillingham - free

Tristan Abrahams - Norwich to Newport - free

Scottish Premiership

Christy Manzinga - Unattached to Motherwell - free

International

Ademola Lookman - Everton to RB Leipzig - undisclosed

Daniele De Rossi - Roma to Boca Juniors - free

Leroy Fer - Swansea City to Feyenoord - free

July 24

Premier League

Trezeguet - Kasimpasa to Aston Villa - £8.75m

EFL

Alex Bradley - West Brom to Lincoln - free

Cameron Burgess - Scunthorpe to Salford - loan

Jake Clarke-Salter - Chelsea to Birmingham - loan

Jamie Lindsay - Ross County to Rotherham - undisclosed

Marc McNulty - Reading to Sunderland - loan

Matt Miazga - Chelsea to Reading - loan

Jan Mlakar - Brighton to QPR - loan

Robert Sanchez - Brighton to Rochdale - loan

Nathan Thomas - Sheffield United to Carlisle - loan

Scottish Premiership

Hatem Abd Elhamed - Hapoel Be'er Sheva to Celtic - undisclosed

International

Martin Braithwaite - Middlesbrough to Leganes - undisclosed

Pedro Obiang - West Ham to Sassuolo - £7.2m

July 23

Premier League

Joelinton - Hoffenheim to Newcastle - £40m

Vincent Janssen - Tottenham to CF Monterrey

English Football League

Desire Segbe Azankpo - FK Senica to Oldham

Byron Moore - Bury to Plymouth

Wilson Carvalho - unattached to Accrington

Darnell Furlong - QPR to West Brom - undisclosed

Jayson Molumby - Brighton to Milwall - loan

Christian Walton - Brighton to Blackburn - loan

Jak Alnwick - Rangers to Blackpool - loan

Jamie Mascoll - Charlton to Wycombe - free

Martin Smith - Swindon to Salford - free

Ryan Edwards - Hearts to Burton - free

Chris Cadden - Columbus Crew to Oxford - loan

Scottish Premier League

Lee Erwin - unattached to Ross County

Jack Ruddy - Wolves to Ross County

Women's Super League

Vita van der Linden - Ajex to Bristol City

July 22

EFL

Daniel Iversen - Leicester to Rotherham - loan

Charlie Adam - unattached to Reading

Eddie Clarke - Fleetwood to Macclesfield - loan

Fraser Horsfall - Kidderminster to Macclesfield- free

Marvin Kokos - Gazélec Ajaccio to Oldham - free

Dillon Barnes - Colchester to QPR - undisclosed

Jacob Gardiner-Smith - unattached to Wycombe

Jack Grimmer - unattached - Wycombe

Giles Phillips - QPR to Wycombe - loan

Deji Oshilaja - unattached to Charlton

Scottish Premiership

Daniel Candeias - Rangers to Genclerbirligi - undisclosed

International

Ethan Ampadu - Chelsea to RB Leipzig - loan

Edson Alvarez - Club America to Ajax - €15m

July 21

Premier League

Lys Mousset - Bournemouth to Sheffield United - undisclosed

EFL

Anthony Knockaert - Brighton to Fulham - loan

July 20

EFL

Semi Ajayi - Rotherham to West Brom - undisclosed

Callum Evans - Macclesfield to Port Vale - free

Women's Super League

Sari van Veenendaal - Arsenal to Atletico Madrid - free

July 19

EFL

Simon Sluga - HNK Rijeka to Luton - £1.34m

Kenneth Zohore - Cardiff City to West Brom - undisclosed

Conor Chaplin - Coventry to Barnsley - undisclosed

Scott Wilson - Macclesfield to Oldham - free

Michael Morrison - Birmingham to Reading - free

Aden Flint - Middlesbrough to Cardiff City - £4m

Dan Jones - Notts County to Cambridge United - free

Paul Smyth - QPR to Wycombe Wanderers - loan

International

Salomon Rondon - West Brom to Dalian Yifang - undisclosed

Bruno Ecuele Manga - Cardiff City to Dijon - £3m

WSL

Jacynta Galabadaarachchi - Perth Glory to West Ham - undisclosed

July 18

EFL

Dan Crowley - Willem II to Birmingham - undisclosed

Theo Vassell - Port Vale to Macclesfield - free

Luke McCormick - Chelsea to Shrewsbury - loan

Josh Bowler - Everton to Hull City - loan

Marcus Harness - Burton to Portsmouth - undisclosed

Harry Souttar - Stoke to Fleetwood - loan

Ryan Tafazolli - Peterborough to Hull - free

Scottish Premiership

Rafa De Vita - Livingston to Partick Thistle - loan

International

Matthijs de Ligt - Ajax to Juventus - £67.8m

Samuel Saiz - Leeds to Girona - undisclosed

Nick Blackman - Derby to Maccabi Tel Aviv - free

Jean Michael Seri - Fulham to Galatasaray - loan

WSL

Ali Riley - Chelsea to Bayern Munich - undisclosed

Brianna Visalli - West Ham to Birmingham - undisclosed

July 17

Sebastien Haller - Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham - £45m

English Football League

Ryan Hardie - Rangers to Blackpool - undisclosed

Dom Bernard - Birmingham to Forest Green - free

David Nugent - Derby to Preston - free

Scottish Premiership

Alex Bruce - unattached to Kilmarnock

Josh Vela - Bolton to Hibernian - free

International

Kieran Trippier - Tottenham to Atletico Madrid - £21.7m

July 16

Premier League

Sam Byram - West Ham to Norwich - £750,000

Ravel Morrison - Ostersunds FK to Sheffield United - free

Bjorn Engels - Reims to Aston Villa - undisclosed

EFL

Kyle Letheren - Plymouth to Salford - free

Ben Barclay - Brighton to Accrington - free

Alex Palmer - West Brom to Plymouth - loan

Liam Gibson - Newcastle to Grimsby Town - loan

Rhys Healey - Cardiff City to MK Dons - undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Ibrahima Savane - Beziers to Livingston - free

International

Ryan Gauld - Sporting Lisbon to Farense - free

Abdou Diallo - Borussia Dortmund to Paris Saint-Germain - £29m

Women's Super League

Martha Thomas - Le Havre to West Ham - undisclosed

July 15

Premier League

Fabian Delph - Manchester City to Everton - undisclosed

EFL

Ben Amos - Bolton to Charlton - free

Joe Maguire - Fleetwood to Accrington - free

Callum McFadzean - Bury to Plymouth - free

George Boyd - Sheffield Wednesday to Peterborough - free

Lamine Kaba Sherif - Leicester to Accrington - free

Tommy Smith - Huddersfield Town to Stoke City - undisclosed

Kamil Grabara - Liverpool to Huddersfield Town - loan

Dean Parrett - Gillingham to Stevenage - free

Antonee Robinson - Everton to Wigan - undisclosed

July 14

EFL

Yann Songo'o - Plymouth to Scunthorpe - free

Scottish Premiership

Funso Ojo - Scunthorpe to Aberdeen - undisclosed

July 13

EFL

Colby Bishop - Leamington to Accrington - undisclosed

Dean Gerken - Ipswich to Colchester - free

Kadeem Harris - Cardiff to Sheffield Wednesday - free

Jordan Willis - Coventry to Sunderland - free

Ivan Cavaleiro - Wolves to Fulham - loan

Zaine Francis-Angol - AFC Fylde to Accrington - free

Sam Gallagher - Southampton to Blackburn - undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Filip Helander - Bologna to Rangers - undisclosed

July 12

Premier League

Callum Robinson - Preston North End to Sheffield United - undisclosed

EFL

Michael Luyambula - Birmingham City to Crawley Town - free

Lewis MacLeod - Brentford to Wigan - free

Ben Sheaf - Arsenal to Doncaster Rovers - loan

Donald Love - Sunderland to Shrewsbury free

Jon Dadi Bodvardsson - Reading to Millwall - undisclosed

Luke Garbutt - Everton to Ipswich - loan

Karim Ansarifard - Nottingham Forest to Al-Sailiya - undisclosed

George Nurse - Bristol City to Newport - loan

Ryan Haynes - Shrewsbury to Newport - undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Christian Ilic - TSV Hartberg to Motherwell - free

Oan Djorkaeff - Unattached to St Mirren

Women's Super League

Mary Earps - Wolfsburg to Manchester United - undisclosed

Yana Daniels - Liverpool to Bristol City - undisclosed

Jasmine Matthews - Liverpool to Bristol City - undisclosed

Laura Vetterlein - SC Sand to West Ham - undisclosed

International

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid to Barcelona - £108m

Karim Ansarifard - Nottingham Forest to Al-Sailiya - undisclosed

July 11

Premier League

Ezri Konsa - Brentford to Aston Villa - undisclosed

EFL

Adam King - Swansea to Dundee United - free

Jordan Tunnicliffe - AFC Fylde to Crawley - free

Danny Guthrie - Mitra Kukar to Walsall - free

Mat Sadler - Shrewsbury to Walsall - free

Wes McDonald - Yeovil to Walsall - undisclosed

Moses Odubajo - Unattached to Sheffield Wednesday - free

Tyler Denton - Leeds to Stevenage - undisclosed

Dom Telford - Bury to Plymouth - undisclosed

Kieran Dowell - Everton to Derby - loan

Joao Virginia - Everton to Reading - loan

Scottish Premiership

Korede Adedoyin - Everton to Hamilton - loan

July 10

EFL

Albert Adomah - Unattached to Nottingham Forest - free

Julian Borner - Arminia Bielefeld to Sheffield Wednesday - free

Tyler Smith - Sheffield United to Bristol Rovers - loan

Tom Eaves - Unattached to Hull City - free

Mathias Jensen - Celta Vigo to Brentford - undisclosed

Jordan Ponticelli - Coventry to Tranmere - loan

Scottish Premiership

Aymen Souda - Dunarea Calarasi to Livingston - free

July 9

Premier League

Jay Rodriguez - West Brom to Burnley - £10m

EFL

Arijanet Muric - Man City to Nottingham Forest - loan

Isaac Mbenza - Montpellier to Huddersfield - undisclosed

Alex Gilliead - Shrewsbury to Scunthorpe - undisclosed

Dion Donohue - Portsmouth to Mansfield - free

Connor Mahoney - Bournemouth to Millwall - undisclosed

Alex Pattison - Middlesbrough to Wycombe - free

Nathan Ralph - Dundee to Southend - undisclosed

Noah Smerdon - Gloucester City to Exeter - undisclosed

Tom White - Gateshead to Blackburn - undisclosed

Luke Leahy - Walsall to Bristol Rovers - free

Scottish Premiership

Mohamed El Makrini - Roda JC to Kilmarnock - free

International

Alberto Moreno - Unattached to Villarreal - free

WSL

Aoife Mannion - Birmingham to Man City - free

Jade Bailey - Chelsea to Liverpool

July 8

Premier League

Youri Tielemans - Monaco to Leicester - £40m

Jack Stacey - Luton Town to Bournemouth - £4m

Erik Pieters - Burnley to Stoke - undisclosed

Tyrone Mings - Bournemouth to Aston Villa - £20m

Charlie Gilmour - Unattached to Norwich City

EFL

Pontus Jansson - Leeds to Brentford - undisclosed

Liam Kitching - Leeds to Forest Green - undisclosed

Herbert Bockhorn - Borussia Dortmund II to Huddersfield - undisclosed

Jack Rose - Southampton to Walsall - loan

Kieran O'Hara - Manchester United to Burton - loan

Jordan Rossiter - Rangers to Fleetwood - loan

David Amoo - Cambridge to Port Vale - free

Yuri Ribeiro - Benfica to Nottingham Forest - undisclosed

Alfa Semedo - Benfica to Nottingham Forest - loan

David Marshall - Hull to Wigan - free

Scottish Premiership

Laurentiu Branescu - Juventus to Kilmarnock - loan

Frank Ross - Aberdeen to Ayr - loan

International

Marko Arnautovic - West Ham to Shanghai SIPG - £22.4m

Liam Kelly - Reading to Feyenoord - undisclosed

July 6

Premier League

Stephen Henderson - Nottingham Forest to Crystal Palace - free

EFL

David Raya - Blackburn Rovers to Brentford - undisclosed

International

Marcin Bulka - Chelsea to PSG - free

July 5

Premier League

Ralf Fahrmann - FC Schalke 04 to Norwich - loan

Aidan Fitzpatrick - Partick Thistle to Norwich - undisclosed

EFL

Ross McCrorie - Rangers to Portsmouth - loan

Mallik Wilks - Leeds to Barnsley - undisclosed

Lewie Coyle - Leeds to Fleetwood - loan

Robbie Cundy - Bristol City to Exeter - loan

Bambo Diaby - KSC Lokeren to Barnsley - undisclosed

Jorge Grant - Nottingham Forest to Lincoln - undisclosed

Filip Krovinovic - Benfica to West Brom - loan

Max O'Leary - Bristol City to Shrewsbury - loan

Matt Palmer - Rotherham to Bradford - loan

Bradley Johnson - Derby to Blackburn - free

Jake Eastwood - Sheffield United to Scunthorpe - loan

Matthew Olosunde - Manchester United to Rotherham - free

Jack Powell - Maidstone to Crawley - free

Tiago Silva - Feirense to Nottingham Forest - undisclosed

Gregor Zabret - Swansea to Oldham - loan

International

Ramadan Sobhi - Huddersfield to Al Ahly - loan

Luciano Narsingh - Swansea to Feyenoord - free

Samir Nasri - West Ham to Anderlecht - free

WSL

Matilde Skovsen - VSK Aarhus to Brighton - free

Rosella Ayane - Bristol City to Tottenham - undisclosed

Gemma Davison - Reading to Tottenham - undisclosed

Chloe Peplow - Brighton to Tottenham - undisclosed

Ria Percival - West Ham to Tottenham - undisclosed

Lucy Quinn - Birmingham to Tottenham - undisclosed

Becky Spencer - West Ham to Tottenham - undisclosed

Siri Worm - Everton to Tottenham - undisclosed

July 4

Premier League

Ayoze Perez - Newcastle to Leicester - £30m

Rodri - Atletico Madrid to Manchester City - £62.5m

Phil Jagielka - Everton to Sheffield United - free

EFL

Rafa Mujica - Barcelona to Leeds - free

Joe Murphy - Bury to Shrewsbury - free

Tomas Mejias - Omonia Nicosia to Middlesbrough - free

Guille Amor - Barcelona to Leeds - free

Luke O'Neill - Gillingham to AFC Wimbledon - free

Nathaniel Knight-Percival - Bradford City to Carlisle United - free

Jevani Brown - Cambridge United to Colchester United - undisclosed

Kgosi Ntlhe - Rochdale to Scunthorpe United - free

Dan Bowry - Charlton Athletic to Cheltenham Town - free

Paris Cowan-Hall - Wycombe Wanderers to Colchester United - free

Scottish Premiership

Simon Power - Norwich to Ross County - loan

International

Raul Albiol - Napoli to Villarreal - £3.6m

Gianluigi Buffon - Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus - free

Ander Herrera - Manchester United to Paris Saint-Germain - free

David Ospina - Arsenal to Napoli - undisclosed

July 3

Premier League

Luke Freeman - QPR to Sheffield United - undisclosed

Angelino - PSV to Manchester City - £5.3m

Mario Pasalic - Chelsea to Atalanta - loan

EFL

Helder Costa - Wolves to Leeds - loan with obligation to buy

Paul Coutts - Sheffield United to Fleetwood - free

Daniel Ballard - Arsenal to Swindon - loan

Brendan Galloway - Everton to Luton Town - free

Aapo Halme - Leeds to Barnsley

Dan Barlaser - Newcastle to Rotherham - loan

Charlie Goode - Scunthorpe to Northampton - undisclosed

Conor Masterson - Liverpool to QPR - free

Vadaine Oliver - Morecambe to Northampton - free

Jack Payne - Huddersfield to Lincoln - free

Cameron Pring - Bristol City to Walsall - loan

Sullay Kaikai - NAC Breda to Blackpool - free

Lee Burge - Coventry City to Sunderland - free

Nicky Ajose - Mansfield Town to Exeter City - free

Rekeil Pyke - Huddersfield Town to Rochdale - loan

Scottish Premiership

James Wilson - Manchester United to Aberdeen - free

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo - Rapid Wien to Celtic - undisclosed

Scottish Championship

Lawrence Shankland - Ayr United to Dundee United - undisclosed

International

Yaya Toure - Unattached to Qingdao Huanghai

Erik Durm - Huddersfield Town to Eintracht Frankfurt - free

Hector Herrera - Porto to Atletico Madrid - free

Joao Felix - Benfica to Atletico Madrid - £113m

July 2

Premier League

Tanguy Ndombele - Lyon to Tottenham - £65m

Gabriel Martinelli - Ituano Futebol Clube to Arsenal - undisclosed

Jack Clarke - Leeds to Tottenham- £8.5m

EFL

Jack Clarke - Tottenham to Leeds - loan

Will Aimson - Bury to Plymouth - free

Dominic Ball - Rotherham to QPR - free

Jake Bidwell - QPR to Swansea - free

Charlie Carter - Chesterfield to Stevenage - undisclosed

Paul Digby - Forest Green to Stevenage - undisclosed

Shay Facey - Northampton to Walsall - free

Rohan Ince - unattached to Cheltenham

Alfie Jones - Southampton to Gillingham - loan

Nicky Maynard - Bury to Mansfield - free

Rhys Norrington-Davies - Sheff Utd to Rochdale - loan

John O'Sullivan - Blackpool to Morecambe - free

Ethan Pinnock - Barnsley to Brentford - undisclosed

Ben Purrington - Rotherham to Charlton - undisclosed

Toby Sibbick - AFC Wimbledon to Barnsley - undisclosed

Chris Stokes - Bury to Stevenage - free

Matthew Weaire - Brighton to Colchester - free

Scottish Premiership

Devante Cole - Wigan to Motherwell - loan

International

Pablo Sarabia - Sevilla to Paris Saint-Germain - undisclosed

Adrien Rabiot - Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus - free

Marvin Compper - Celtic to Duisburg - undisclosed

Emerson Hyndman - Bournemouth to Atlanta United - loan

Sandro Ramirez - Everton to Real Vallodolid - loan

WSL

Abbi Grant - Anderlecht to Birmingham City - free

Tinja-Riikka Korpela - Valerenga to Everton - undisclosed

July 1

Premier League

Danny Ings - Liverpool to Southampton - £18m

Mateo Kovacic - Real Madrid to Chelsea - £40.25m

Craig Dawson - West Brom to Watford - £5.5m

Che Adams - Birmingham City to Southampton - £15m

Matt Targett - Southampton to Aston Villa - £11m

Leander Dendoncker - Anderlecht to Wolves - undisclosed

EFL

Tomas Kalas - Chelsea to Bristol City - £8m

Luke Amos - Tottenham to QPR - loan

Jack Harrison - Manchester City to Leeds - loan

Ben White - Brighton to Leeds - loan

Matt Smith - QPR to Millwall - undisclosed

Joe Hilton - Everton to Blackburn Rovers - undisclosed

Jevan Anderson - Unattached to Burton - undisclosed

Lee Angol - Shrewsbury to Leyton Orient - undisclosed

Jacob Blyth - Barrow to Macclesfield - free

Kevin Dawson - Cheltenham to Forest Green - free

Michael Fernandes - Farnborough to Colchester - undisclosed

Tariqe Fosu - Charlton to Oxford - undisclosed

Ryan Giles - Wolves to Shrewsbury - loan

Rene Gilmartin - Colchester to Bristol City - free

Anssi Jaakkola - Reading to Bristol Rovers- free

Jack Kiersey - Everton to Walsall- free

Danny Mayor - Bury to Plymouth- free

Liam McCarron - Carlisle to Leeds - undisclosed

Conor McLaughlin - Millwall to Sunderland- free

Mark Milligan - Hibernian to Southend - free

Tommy Rowe - Doncaster to Bristol City - free

Matt Smith - Manchester City to QPR - loan

Omar Sowunmi - Yeovil to Colchester - free

Nathan Thomas - Sheffield United to Gillingham - loan

Ryan Tunnicliffe - Millwall to Luton - free

Laurie Walker - Hemel Hempstead to MK Dons - free

Scottish Premiership

Johnny Hunt - Stevenage to Hamilton - undisclosed

Chris Maxwell - Preston to Hibernian - loan

International

Marko Grujic - Liverpool to Hertha Berlin - loan

John Obi Mikel - Unattached to Trabzonspor - free

Diego Godin - Atletico Madrid to Inter Milan - free

Jack Harper - Malaga to Getafe - undisclosed

WSL

Kika van Es - Ajax to Everton - undisclosed

Danique Kerkdijk - Bristol City to Brighton - undisclosed

June 29

EFL

Emmanuel Osadebe - Cambridge to Macclesfield - free

Scottish Premiership

Luca Connell - Bolton Wanderers to Celtic - undisclosed

June 28

Premier League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Crystal Palace to Manchester United - £50m

James Justin - Luton to Leicester - undisclosed

EFL

Jamie Allen - Burton to Coventry - undisclosed

Chuks Aneke - MK Dons to Charlton - free

Daniel Bentley - Brentford to Bristol City - undisclosed

Callum Burton - Unattached to Cambridge - free

Martin Cranie - Sheffield United to Luton - free

Tom Lockyer - Bristol Rovers to Charlton - free

Jonny Maxted - Accrington - Exeter - free

Stefan Payne - Bristol Rovers to Tranmere - free

Darren Potter - Rotherham to Tranmere- free

Sammie Szmodics - Colchester to Bristol City - undisclosed

Gary Warren - Yeovil to Exeter - Free

Scottish Premiership

Christopher Jullien to Toulouse to Celtic - £7m

Jamie Walker - Wigan Athletic to Hearts - free

International

Ryan Babel - Fulham to Galatasaray - free

Jay-Roy Grot - Leeds to Vitesse Arnhem - loan

Jay O'Shea - Bury to Brisbane Roar - free

Antonio Valencia - Manchester United to LDU Quito - free

June 27

Premier League

Sepp van den Berg - PEC Zwolle to Liverpool - £1.3m

EFL

Joe Day - Newport to Cardiff - free

Joe Edwards - Walsall to Plymouth - free

Frank Fielding - Bristol City to Millwall - free

Julien Lamy - Unattached to Rotherham - free

Joe Morrell - Bristol City to Lincoln - loan

Curtis Nelson - Oxford to Cardiff - free

Sean Raggett - Norwich to Portsmouth - Loan

Will Vaulks - Rotherham to Cardiff - £2.1m

Scottish Premiership

Connor Washington - Sheffield United to Hearts - free

Europe

Neto - Valencia to Barcelona - £23.3m

Rafael Camacho - Liverpool to Sporting Lisbon - £5m

June 26

Premier League

Leandro Trossard - Genk to Brighton - undisclosed

EFL

Ryan Williams - Rotherham to Portsmouth- free

Jay Dasilva - Chelsea to Bristol City - undisclosed

Corey Blackett-Taylor - Aston Villa to Tranmere - free

Mark Cullen - Blackpool to Port Vale - free

Luke Gambin - Luton to Colchester - free

Elliott Hewitt - Notts County to Grimsby - free

Ryan Lloyd - Macclesfield to Port Vale - free

Kieron Morris - Walsall to Tranmere - free

Sid Nelson - Millwall to Tranmere - free

Mikael Ndjoli - Bournemouth to Gillingham - loan

Richard Nartey - Chelsea to Burton - loan

Samuel Radlinger - Hannover 96 to Barnsley - undisclosed

Stephen Ward - Burnley to Stoke - free

Calum Woods - Bradford to Tranmere - free

Scottish Premiership

Tom James - Yeovil to Hibernian - undisclosed

Dean Lyness - Raith Rovers to Livingston - free

Matija Sarkic - Aston Villa to Livingston - loan

International

Jasper Cillessen - Barcelona to Valencia - £31.35m

June 25

Premier League

Andre Gomes - Barcelona to Everton - £22m

EFL

Elijah Adebayo - Fulham to Walsall - free

Jordan Cousins - QPR to Stoke - free

Adam Davies - Barnsley to Stoke - free

Alex Fisher - Yeovil to Exeter - free

Lee Gregory - Millwall to Stoke - free

Matt Ingram - QPR to Hull - undisclosed

Freddie Ladapo - Plymouth to Rotherham - £500k

Liam Lindsay - Barnsley to Stoke - £2m

James Morton - Bristol City to Forest Green - loan

Nick Powell - Wigan to Stoke - free

Adam Smith - Bristol Rovers to Forest Green - free

Moses Ugbu - Al-Ain to Grimsby - free

James Vaughan - Wigan to Bradford - free

Gary Woods - Hamilton to Oldham - free

Scottish Premiership

Christian Doidge - Forest Green to Hibernian - undisclosed

Greg Leigh - NAC Breda to Aberdeen - loan

International

Tom Aldred - Bury to Brisbane Roar - free

Aaron Amadi-Holloway - Shrewsbury to Brisbane Roar - undisclosed

Macaulay Gillesphey - Carlisle to Brisbane Roar - free

June 24

Premier League

Josip Drmic - Borussia Monchengladbach to Norwich - free

EFL

Sammy Ameobi - Bolton to Nottingham Forest - free

Ousseynou Cisse - MK Dons to Gillingham - free

James Hardy - AFC Fylde to Walsall - free

Rob Hunt - Oldham to Swindon - free

Aaron Pierre - Northampton to Shrewsbury - undisclosed

George Ray - Crewe to Tranmere - free

Reuben Reid - Forest Green to Cheltenham - free

Aidan Stone - Unattached to Mansfield - free

Nathan Trott - West Ham to Wimbledon - loan

Byron Webster - Scunthorpe to Carlisle - free

International

Ruben Lameiras - Plymouth to FC Famalicao - free

Gary Mackay-Steven - Aberdeen to New York City - free

Apostolos Vellios - Nottingham Forest to Atromitos - undisclosed

June 22

EFL

Frankie Kent - Colchester to Peterborough - undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Jon Gallagher - Atlanta United to Aberdeen - loan

21 June

Premier League

Matt Clarke - Portsmouth to Brighton - undisclosed

EFL

Richie Bennett - Carlisle to Port Vale - free

Andy Cook - Walsall to Mansfield - undisclosed

Paul Downing - Blackburn to Portsmouth - free

Stewart Downing - Middlesbrough to Blackburn - free

Ellis Harrison - Ipswich to Portsmouth - undisclosed

Mads Juel Andersen - AC Horsens to Barnsley - undisclosed

Josh Koroma - Leyton Orient to Huddersfield - undisclosed

Beryly Lubala - Birmingham to Crawley - free

Zak Mills - Morecambe to Oldham - free

Ben Tollitt - Tranmere to Blackpool - free

Lewis Ward - Readind to Exeter - undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

George Edmundson - Oldham to Rangers - undisclosed

International

Mikael Lustig - Celtic to Gent - free

Marocs Llorente - Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid - undisclosed

June 20

EFL

Jack Bridge - Northampton to Carlisle - free

Reece Brown - Forest Green to Huddersfield - undisclosed

Jamie Devitt - Carlisle to Blackpool - undisclosed

Gervane Kastaneer - NAC Breda to Coventry - undisclosed

Daniel Leadbitter - Bristol Rovers to Newport - free

Adam Roscrow - Cardiff Met Uni - AFC Wimbledon - undisclosed

Jerry Yates - Rotherham to Swindon - loan

Scottish Premiership

Wallace Duffy - Celtic to St Johnstone - free

Elliott Parish - Dundee to St Johnstone - free

June 19

EFL

Patrick Bauer - Charlton to Preston - free

Brad Collins - Chelsea to Barnsley - free

Reece James - Sunderland to Doncaster - undisclosed

Steve Morrison - Millwall to Shrewsbury - loan

Josh Morris - Scunthorpe to Fleetwood - free

Scottish Premiership

Craig Bryson - Derby to Aberdeen - free

June 18

EFL

Ebou Adams - Ebbsfleet to Forest Green - undisclosed

Daniel Adshead - Rochdale to Norwich - undisclosed

Yoann Barbet - MK Dons to Swindon - free

Danny Collinge - unattached to Coventry - free

Aaron Collins - Morecambe to Forest Green - free

James Hanson - AFC Wimbledon to Grimsby - free

Paudie O'Connor - Leeds to Bradford - undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Sheyi Ojo - Liverpool to Rangers - loan

International

Hillal Soudani - Nottingham Forest to Olympiakos - undisclosed

June 17

Premier League

Kortney Hause - Wolves to Aston Villa - £3m

EFL

Danny Andrew - Doncaster to Fleetwood - free

Macauley Bonne - Leyton Orient to Charlton - undisclosed

Zeki Fryers - Barnsley to Swindon - free

Reece Hall-Johnson - Grimsby to Northampton - free

Josh Pask - West Ham to Coventry - free

Conor Wilkinson - Dagenham & Redbridge to Leyton Orient - undisclosed

June 15

EFL

Tommy Elphick - Aston Villa to Huddersfield - free

WSL

Melissa Lawley - Manchester City to Liverpool - free

Scottish Premiership

Robbie Crawford - Ayr United to Livingston - free

June 14

Premier League

Pablo Fornals - Villarreal to West Ham - £24m

EFL

Tayhon Campbell - Forest Green to Cheltenham - free

Clayton Donaldson - Bolton to Bradford - free

Ryan Edwards - Plymouth to Blackpool - free

Nathan Ferguson - Dulwich Hamlet to Crawley - undisclosed

Adam Henley - Real Salt Lake to Bradford - free

Wesley Jobello - Ajaccio to Coventry - undisclosed

Liam Kelly - Livingston to QPR - undisclosed

Regan Poole - Manchester United to MK Dons - free

Lazar Stojsavljevic - Millwall to Newport - free

Lee Wallace -Rangers to QPR - free

Josh Wright - Bradford to Leyton Orient - free

Scottish Premiership

Owain fon Williams - Inverness CT to Hamilton - free

International

Takefusa Kubo - FC Tokyo to Real Madrid - reported £1.78m

June 13

Premier League

Moussa Djenepo - Standard Liege to Southampton - undisclosed

Wesley - Club Brugge to Aston Villa - undisclosed

EFL

Tom Brewitt - AFC Fylde to Morecambe - free

Jackson Longridge - Dunfermline to Bradford - undisclosed

Luke Thomas - Derby to Barnsley - undisclosed

Jordi van Stapperhoef - FC Volendam to Bristol Rovers - free

Matty Willock - Manchester United to Gillingham - free

Scottish Premiership

Greg Stewart - Birmingham City to Rangers - free

June 12

Premier League

Daniel James - Swansea to Manchester United - £15m

EFL

Josh Hare - Eastleigh to Bristol Rovers - free

International

Ferland Mendy - Lyon to Real Madrid - £47.1m

June 11

EFL

Jordan Bowery - Crewe to MK Dons - free

Tom Davies - Coventry to Bristol Rovers - free

Kyle Howkins - West Brom to Newport - free

Zeli Ismail - Walsall to Bradford - free

Adam May - Portsmouth to Swindon - loan

Harry McKirdy - Aston Villa to Carlisle - free

Stuart O'Keefe - Cardiff to Gillingham - free

Scottish Premiership

Cece Franck Pepe - unattached to Livingston

International

Ola Aina - Chelsea to Torino - undisclosed

Graham Carey - Plymouth to CSKA Sofia - free

June 10

Premier League

Anwar El Ghazi - Lille to Aston Villa - undisclosed

EFL

Brandon Goodship - Weymouth to Southend - free

Matt Green - Salford to Grimsby - free

James Norwood - Tranmere to Ipswich - undisclosed

International

Jonjoe Kenny - Everton to Schalke - loan

Scottish Premiership

Christopher Long - Blackpool to Motherwell - free

WSL

Becky Jane - Reading to Liverpool - free

June 9

Scottish Premiership

Joe Newell - Rotherham to Hibernian - free

June 8

EFL

Lee Hodson - Rangers to Gillingham - free

Scottish Premiership

Nicky Devlin - Walsall to Livingston - free

June 7

International

Eden Hazard - Chelsea to Real Madrid - £89m

EFL

James Bolton - Shrewsbury to Portsmouth - free

Tom King - Millwall to Newport - free

Niall Mason - unattached to Peterborough - free

Daniel Powell - Northampton to Crewe - free

June 6

Scottish Premiership

Blair Alston - St Johnstone to Hamilton - free

June 5

Premier League

Jota - Birmingham to Aston Villa - undisclosed

EFL

Nicky Adams - Bury to Northampton - free

Steve Arnold - Shrewsbury to Northampton - undisclosed

Fankaty Dabo - Chelsea to Coventry - free

Gary Gardner - Aston Villa to Birmingham - undisclosed

Joe Ironside - Kidderminster to Macclesfield - free

Kyle Knoyle - Swindon to Cambridge - free

Alan McCormack - Luton to Northampton - free

Jak McCourt - Swindon to Macclesfield - free

Scottish Premiership

Ciaran McKenna - Falkirk to Hamilton - free

Curtis Main - Motherwell to Aberdeen - free

WSL

Hayley Ladd - Birmingham to Manchester United - free

June 4

EFL

Mark Little - Bolton to Bristol Rovers, free

Jack Bonham - Brentford to Gillingham - free

Joe Mason - Wolves to MK Dons - free

Callum McManaman - Wigan to Luton - free

Scottish Premiership

Ryan Hedges - Barnsley to Aberdeen - free

Blair Spittal - Partick Thistle to Ross County - free

Ash Taylor - Northampton to Aberdeen - free

International

Luka Jovic - Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid - undisclosed

June 3

Premier League

David Martin - Millwall to West Ham - free

EFL

Tyler Reid - Swansea to Swindon, free

Shaun MacDonald - Wigan to Rotherham, free

Kieran Kennedy - Wrexham to Port Vale, free

Ryan Watson - MK Dons to Northampton, free

International

Edimilson Fernandes - West Ham to Mainz, undisclosed

Lucas Perez - West Ham to Alaves, undisclosed

June 1

EFL

Mo Eisa - Bristol City to Peterborough, undisclosed

International

Lamine Kone - Sunderland to Strasbourg, undisclosed

Transfer window - key dates

The summer window closes at 5pm on Thursday, August 8 for Premier League clubs.

Championship clubs have the same deadline but, in the change for the 2019/20 campaign, League One and Two clubs have until 5pm on Monday, September 2 to add to their squads.

With August 31 falling on a Saturday, the summer window also shuts on September 2 in France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

