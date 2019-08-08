Sheffield United sign Everton's Muhamed Besic on loan and complete deal for goalkeeper

Muhamed Besic was on loan at Middlesbrough last season

Sheffield United have beaten off competition from Fulham to clinch the signing of Everton’s Muhamed Besic on a season-long loan.

The Blades have also completed the permanent signing of Dutch goalkeeper Michael Verrips, who joins as a free agent after leaving Belgian side KV Mechelen.

Besic joined Everton from Hungarian side Ferencvaros in 2014 and has since made 56 appearances for the club.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough, making a total of 56 appearances for the Teessiders.

Verrips played youth football at Vitesse Arnhem before coming through the ranks at PSV Eindhoven. The 22-year-old has also had spells at FC Twente and Sparta Rotterdam.