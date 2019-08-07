Joao Cancelo joins Man City from Juventus with Danilo moving to Italian club

Joao Cancelo has signed a six-year deal with Manchester City

Manchester City have signed right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus, with Danilo going in the other direction.

Cancelo, who has signed a six-year deal at the Etihad, is valued at £60m in the deal, while Danilo is rated at £34m. City will pay the fee for Cancelo over three years.

Juve signed Portugal international Cancelo from Valencia last summer after he impressed in a loan spell at Inter Milan. Danilo joined City in 2017 from Real Madrid.

Danilo departs the Etihad after two seasons

Cancelo, 25, has revealed his compatriot Bernardo Silva played a big role in bringing him to City.

"We've spoken about it a few times, not regularly but occasionally," he said.

"He told me that it is an amazing club and the atmosphere is great. That's also one of the reasons why I've decided to come.

And there he is! 😍 pic.twitter.com/n9Ez13Rm7X — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 7, 2019

"He is a player I admire a lot," he added.

"If I remember rightly, Bernardo and I played in the same team for around eight years.

"We were together at Benfica, so we were together for a while. It will help me and I'm very excited to play with him."

Cancelo: Romano's view

Sky Sport Italy reporter Fabrizio Romano told the Transfer Talk podcast...

Pep Guardiola strongly asked for him. I think he is perfect for Guardiola, for Manchester City and the Premier League.

He is a right-back who really loves to get forward. He is fantastic when he attacks - his crosses, his dribbling... he has some unbelievable skills to be a right-back. He is a Dani Alves-style player. His problem is that he is not so perfect when he defends - sometimes he can make mistakes. He can have 85 minutes as a phenomenal player; then he is absent-minded for five minutes and you lose the game.

The challenge for Pep Guardiola is to complete the growth of this player because Joao Cancelo has everything to become one of the best, if not the best, right-back in the world.

