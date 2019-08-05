Harry Maguire: Manchester United pay Leicester world-record fee for a defender

Harry Maguire has completed his move to Manchester United

Manchester United have paid a world-record fee for a defender to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester.

Maguire moves to United on a six-year deal with an option for a seventh year, for a fee understood to be £80m.

Welcome, @HarryMaguire93 👋 #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2019

"I am delighted to have signed for this great club," Maguire said after completing his move to United.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.

"From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It's clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started."

Thanks to everyone who has supported me and played a part in my career.



Thanks to everyone who has supported me and played a part in my career.

I'm proud and honoured to join @ManUtd. What an incredible football journey it's been so far ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yVaTnBBHv6 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 5, 2019

Solskjaer: 'Maguire is one of the best centre-backs in the game'

England centre-back Maguire has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's prime transfer target to reinforce United's defence this summer.

"Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature," Solskjaer said.

"He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure - coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes - I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.

"He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club. I would like to welcome Harry to Manchester United and we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season."

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that Manchester United had agreed a fee with Leicester for Maguire that surpassed the previous world-record deal for a defender, set when Liverpool paid Southampton £75m for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Maguire was in Manchester over the weekend to complete the final details of his transfer and meet with Solskjaer and his new team-mates at the club's Carrington training ground on Sunday.

The 26-year-old is expected to be formally unveiled as a Manchester United player later on Monday and could make his debut for his new club when Chelsea visit Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

From the game for Hull that earned him attention from a wider audience, through his successes with England and his sustained excellence with Leicester, Adam Bate charts Maguire's astonishing rise to becoming the world's most expensive defender through five matches...

