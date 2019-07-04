Phil Jagielka returns to Sheffield United after Everton release

Phil Jagielka has gone back to Sheffield United

Sheffield United have re-signed Phil Jagielka on a free transfer 12 years after the academy graduate left Brammall Lane for Everton.

Jagielka has signed what the club have described as 'an initial one-year deal' following his release by Everton at the end of last season.

The 36-year-old made over 300 appearances for Everton and has been capped 40 times by England.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said: "I don't have to sign players for the fans to pat us on the back, we're signing Phil because he is a really good footballer and a great character to have around in our first season back in the Premier League.

"He's got an obvious history with the club which is fantastic but meeting up with him and seeing his desire makes me delighted to see Jags back at home.

"He's had a fantastic career. To have Phil in and around our changing room in one of the most important seasons in our recent history is going to be invaluable.

Jagielka made 287 appearances for Sheffield United before joining Everton

"He's come to play, he knows he's got to earn his place, but I'm buzzing having spent time with him and seen the desire he's got to succeed at the back end of his career."

