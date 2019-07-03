Luke Freeman joins Sheffield United from Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield United broke their transfer record for Freeman, who becomes their first signing as Premier League club

Sheffield United have signed Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Freeman for an undisclosed club-record fee.

The 27-year-old joins the Blades on a three-year contract, becoming the club's first signing of the summer window ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday the fee to take Freeman to Bramall Lane was understood to be in excess of £3m.

Freeman departs QPR after two-and-a-half years at the club following his arrival from Bristol City in January 2017.

He scored nine goals and assisted eight more in 48 matches last season as QPR finished 19th in the Sky Bet Championship, and was voted as the QPR Supporters' Player of the Year.

"Luke gives us balance off his left foot," said manager Chris Wilder. "His stats add up and all the eyes we've had on him have come back with glowing reports.

"He's one of the best players in the Championship and he can play in a number of positions. Luke is ideal to complement what we already have at the club, I think he will be a good fit for us."

Sheffield United will kick off their first appearance in the Premier League for 12 years at Bournemouth on August 10.

