Sheffield United close in on signing of Luke Freeman from QPR

Sheffield United are close to signing QPR midfielder Luke Freeman

Sheffield United are closing in on the signing of Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Freeman, Sky Sports News understands.

The 27-year-old, who scored eight goals in 48 matches last season, will become manager Chris Wilder's first signing of the summer.

The deal to take Freeman to Bramall Lane is understood to be worth more than £3m.

Listen to the latest episode of the Transfer Talk podcast: Should Man Utd listen to Fergie?

Wilder has been in the market for an attacking midfielder ahead of Sheffield United's first season back in the Premier League since 2007.

He missed out on the signing of Jota earlier this month, with the Spaniard opting to leaving Birmingham for city rivals Aston Villa.

Freeman, a former Arsenal academy player, joined QPR from Bristol City in January 2017 and has become a firm fans' favourite at Loftus Road.

He was voted the club's Player of the Season for the 2018/19 campaign.