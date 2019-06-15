Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson unsure about future after Sheffield United loan

Dean Henderson is uncertain about his Manchester United future

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is unsure where his future lies at the club after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United which saw them gain Premier League promotion.

The 22-year-old established himself as Sheffield United's number one last season, playing every minute in the Championship and keeping 21 clean sheets.

However, Henderson is uncertain whether he will return to United with David de Gea and Sergio Romero likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order and ahead of this month's European U21 Championships, he told Sky Sports News: "Who knows where I will be next season?"

Henderson kept 21 clean sheets in the Championship in 2018/19, the most in the league

The Blades may look to secure another loan deal or permanent move for Henderson this summer after manager Chris Wilder admitted he would love to keep him, and the shot-stopper insists he enjoyed his time at Bramall Lane.

Henderson said: "It was something that you wouldn't have dreamt of when you went there and we were delighted to get over the line and get the promotion that everyone wanted.

"It has been fantastic. It has been a long time for them outside the Premier League and to get that football club back to where it belongs was a real special moment for myself.

"It was good to see that the football club has got some great fixtures in place and I'm sure that they will all enjoy it, especially the fans because it means a lot to them."

Meanwhile, Henderson is concentrating on England U21s this summer before he decides on his club future and he feels the Young Lions have a good chance of claiming silverware in Italy and San Marino.

England U21 begin their European U21 Championships campaign against France on Tuesday

He added: "We want to win it. We've got a really strong group of players.

"The strength in depth is massive. On paper, some of the names [in England's squad] play in the Premier League and for top Championship clubs so competition for places is massive and that's what keeps it healthy within the group.

"I'm just fully focused on winning this tournament and hopefully get a starting place in this team. Hopefully we can come back with the trophy - that's the most important thing."

