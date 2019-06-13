Sheffield United have point to prove in Premier League, says Enda Stevens

1:43 Sheffield United face trips to Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal after Christmas, which defender Enda Stevens admits 'looks really tough' Sheffield United face trips to Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal after Christmas, which defender Enda Stevens admits 'looks really tough'

Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens says the club must make Bramall Lane a fortress if they are to survive in the Premier League.

United lost just four times at home last season as they earned promotion from the Championship, finishing second behind Norwich.

The Blades, who are back in the top flight after a 12-year absence, open the 2019/20 campaign with a trip to Bournemouth before home fixtures against Crystal Palace and Leicester.

Chris Wilder's side welcome Watford on Boxing Day but have tough trips to Manchester City and Liverpool to end 2019 and start 2020.

Stevens celebrates scoring for the Blades at Stoke last season

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Premier League fixtures day, Stevens said of their difficult-looking start to the new year: "That was the one that caught the eye. January looks really tough. That is what you want. You want to prove yourself as a footballer.

"This was the day it really sunk in. This morning I woke up with loads of texts from my friends about when we are playing Manchester United and Liverpool.

"That buzz is back. I have got three weeks off to relax and clear my head and then look forward to pre-season.

Chris Wilder celebrates Sheffield United's promotion from the Championship

"You look forward to that feeling of getting out at Bramall Lane. I am sure the atmosphere will be electric and hopefully we can start putting on really good performances.

"We don't want teams coming here and enjoying themselves. We will be getting after them and making it as uncomfortable for them as possible. Hopefully we can keep that fortress mentality at Bramall Lane."

Former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has been linked with a shock move to Sheffield United this summer, and Stevens is not surprised that such rumours exist.

Franck Ribery has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane

"I didn't even see that to be honest but it (transfer rumours) is going to happen because we are in the biggest league in the world and these players are going to be linked.

"We need to strengthen our squad, there is no two ways about it. Players are going to come in and we are going to have to build up a new squad and hopefully a good enough one to keep us in the Premier League."

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday, August 9 and will conclude on Sunday, May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday, August 4.

Take Your Seat for more live Premier League games than ever before. To upgrade ahead of the new season, click here