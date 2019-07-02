Sheffield United to sign Luke Freeman for £3m plus add-ons

Luke Freeman will become Sheffield United's first signing of the summer

Sheffield United will sign QPR midfielder Luke Freeman in the next 24 hours, Sky Sports News understands.

The 27-year-old will cost the Blades £3m plus add-ons, and will become their first signing since sealing promotion to the Premier League.

Freeman scored nine goals and assisted eight more in 48 matches last season as QPR finished 19th in the Championship.

He has been at Loftus Road since signing from Bristol City in January 2017, and was voted as the QPR Supporters' Player of the Year last season.

While Sheffield United are yet to sign anyone this summer, they have already released five players: Martin Cranie, Conor Washington, Caolan Lavery, Danny Lafferty and Paul Coutts.

