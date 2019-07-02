Ravel Morrison in training with Sheffield United

Ravel Morrison's spell at Ostersunds FK came to an end recently

Ravel Morrison is in training with newly-promoted Sheffield United with a view to a possible move.

The attacking midfielder played just six Swedish top-flight matches - totalling 404 minutes on the pitch - for Ostersunds, during his recent six-month spell with the club.

Morrison has played for seven clubs including West Ham, Cardiff City, Lazio and QPR since leaving Manchester United in 2012.

"The most naturally gifted young kid I've ever seen," according to Rio Ferdinand, has struggled for fitness, game time and stability at any of the clubs he has featured for since he departed Old Trafford as a youth player.

1:57 Chris Wilder says he is hopeful Sheffield United will complete the signing of QPR midfielder Luke Freeman, and discusses the Blades' approach to their first transfer market back in the Premier League Chris Wilder says he is hopeful Sheffield United will complete the signing of QPR midfielder Luke Freeman, and discusses the Blades' approach to their first transfer market back in the Premier League

If the 27-year-old were to be signed by the Premier League newcomers, Morrison could become Chris Wilder's second recruit of the summer window with QPR's Luke Freeman set to complete a £3m move to South Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Sky Sports News understands the Blades are also interested in bringing in Brentford forward Ollie Watkins.

On his recruitment policy, the Chris Wilder said: "There has been a lot of work going on away from the lights.

"The Premier League has moved on at an enormous speed since the last time we were in it. The door opened for us last year and we are going to enjoy it.

Morrison left Manchester United in 2012 without making a single league appearance

"We are looking at players who have a point to prove. We are going to be careful - our recruitment has been planned over the last few years. We are meticulous about our planning and we have to work very hard.

"We are close to getting a couple of signings in as well as Luke [Freeman]."

Wilder also said he is hopeful that goalkeeper Dean Henderson would return on loan from Manchester United after he spent the 2018/19 campaign at Bramall Lane.

"Yes, that's ongoing. Same again, discussions between both clubs, Manchester United and ourselves," he said.

"Dean obviously played for us last year and did outstandingly well. He went away with the (England) Under-21s in the summer, so he's getting some well-earned rest.

"But fingers crossed that we can seal that deal as well, but we understand he's still a Manchester United player."

Chris Wilder has just confirmed that Ravel Morrison is training with Sheffield United today #sufc — Tim Thornton (@SkySports_Tim) July 2, 2019

Watch The Transfer Show live on Sky Sports News, weekdays at 7pm

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.