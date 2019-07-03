Brendan Galloway joins Luton from Everton

Brendan Galloway has joined Championship side Luton

Everton defender Brendan Galloway has joined newly-promoted Championship side Luton Town on a free transfer.

The versatile 23-year-old becomes Luton's fourth signing of the summer, ending a five-year spell at Goodison Park and joining up with boss Graeme Jones, who was on Everton's coaching staff when Galloway made his debut.

The former England Under-17 and Under-19 international joined Everton in 2014 after impressing for MK Dons and made 15 first-team appearances the following season, but he only played 10 league games during brief loans at West Brom and Sunderland.

🗣️ GAFFER | “Brendan’s a left-back who can play centre-half. He’s lightning quick, competent on the ball and he really loves to get forward. He’s 6ft 1in, so a good size and good age, and he’ll add great competition to the squad in that area.”#COYH pic.twitter.com/y7PC2daFSA — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) July 3, 2019

Galloway said: "I'm really happy to finally get it over the line and I can't wait to get started.

"I really enjoyed working under Graeme at Everton. The sessions were very exciting and very challenging for the players, and he got the best out of a lot of us.

"I'm really excited for the new project here. There's a real feel-good factor - everyone at this club is positive."

The Zimbabwe-born defender, who has more than 50 career appearances in all competitions, will play alongside former team-mates Callum McManaman and Lloyd Jones at Kenilworth Road.

Jones said: "We gave Brendan his debut in the Premier League as a teenager and he did very, very well. He stepped in for Leighton Baines and certainly didn't let anyone down.

"It is a really good opportunity and a good time to take him.

"He's lightning quick, competent on the ball and he really loves to get forward. He's 6ft 1in and a good age, and he'll add great competition to the squad in that area."

