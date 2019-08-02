Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United sign Swansea striker for club-record fee

Oli McBurnie has signed for Sheffield United

Oli McBurnie has joined Sheffield United in a club-record £17m deal from Swansea.

The 23-year-old Scotland international striker, who undertook a medical earlier this week, signs a four-year deal at Brammal Lane.

The deal breaks the newly-promoted Premier League side's transfer record for a fourth time this window.

"We've had to be patient and work very hard to get Oli to Bramall Lane but I am confident he will be a tremendous success," said Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

"We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area. He fits the profile of our transfer policy this season and is an age where his better years are ahead of him - hopefully he and the club can continue to grow together.

"I'm delighted with the transfer business over the summer, Oli is a big piece of the jigsaw, and the squad is shaping up ready for what will be a long and demanding season."

McBurnie scored 22 goals and made four assists in 42 Sky Bet Championship appearances last term.

