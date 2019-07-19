Salomon Rondon leaves West Brom to join Rafa Benitez at Dalian Yifang

Salomon Rondon has moved to Chinese club Dalian Yifang

West Brom have sold Salomon Rondon to Chinese club Dalian Yifang, where he will join former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez.

The pair worked together at St James' Park last season, with Rondon scoring 11 goals during his loan spell as Benitez led the Magpies to Premier League safety for a second successive season.

The Venezuela striker joins Dalian Yifang less than three weeks after Benitez made the move to the Chinese Super League.

Rondon, who had a £16.5m release clause in his West Brom contract, passed a medical with Dalian Yifang on Thursday, Sky Sports News understands.

After sealing his move to China, Rondon said: "Today is the end of an incredible spell for me in the Premier League. During these past four seasons, I've seen my dreams come true.

"Being Newcastle's No 9 is certainly an honour that'll always stay with me. I also feel very grateful to WBA for the affection from every single Baggie right from day one and for the opportunity the club gave me.

Rondon enjoyed a productive spell on loan at Newcastle last season

"I'm beginning a challenge that really motivates me and I'm really excited as I become a Dalian Yifang player."

Rondon scored 28 goals in 120 games for West Brom after signing from Zenit St Petersburg in August 2015.

SSN understands West Brom have acted quickly to sign a new striker following Rondon's departure, with Kenneth Zohore expected to sign from Cardiff for £8m after passing a medical at The Hawthorns.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.