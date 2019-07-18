Matheus Pereira: West Brom out of market for Sporting winger
Last Updated: 18/07/19 12:42pm
West Bromwich Albion's pursuit of Sporting winger Matheus Pereira is over, according to Sky Sports.
We understand that Sporting demanded too high a price for the promising Brazilian forward
Albion were discussing the possibility of a permanent deal or a loan switch for the 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Nurnberg and was arguably their best player in the Bundesliga.
Sporting preferred a loan deal, but demanded much more in terms of a loan fee than Albion were prepared to pay.
Meanwhile, Allan Nyom is nearing a move out of the Hawthorns, after a difficult three years at West Brom.
The full back is currently in Spain, finalising the terms of a move to Getafe.
The 31-year-old spent the entire 2018/19 campaign at Leganes and racked up 23 appearances in La Liga.