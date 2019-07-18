Matheus Pereira: West Brom out of market for Sporting winger

Matheus Pereira in action for FC Nurnberg in the Bundesliga

West Bromwich Albion's pursuit of Sporting winger Matheus Pereira is over, according to Sky Sports.

We understand that Sporting demanded too high a price for the promising Brazilian forward

Albion were discussing the possibility of a permanent deal or a loan switch for the 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Nurnberg and was arguably their best player in the Bundesliga.

Sporting preferred a loan deal, but demanded much more in terms of a loan fee than Albion were prepared to pay.

Meanwhile, Allan Nyom is nearing a move out of the Hawthorns, after a difficult three years at West Brom.

The full back is currently in Spain, finalising the terms of a move to Getafe.

The 31-year-old spent the entire 2018/19 campaign at Leganes and racked up 23 appearances in La Liga.