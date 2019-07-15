Salomon Rondon deal agreed between West Brom and Rafa Benitez's Dalian Yifang

Salomon Rondon could be working under Rafa Benitez again, this time in China

Rafa Benitez's new side Dalian Yifang have agreed a deal with West Brom to sign Salomon Rondon, Sky Sports News understands.

The Chinese Super League club are now in discussions with the Venezuela striker and a deal could be agreed with him by Wednesday.

Rondon is said to be keen on working with Benitez again, having played under him on loan at Newcastle last season.

The 29-year-old's contract at West Brom has a release clause of £16.5m.

Benitez became Dalian manager in early July after deciding not to sign a new contract at St James' Park.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.