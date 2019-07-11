Barcelona sign 16-year-old Louie Barry from West Brom

Louie Barry has swapped the Hawthorns for the Nou Camp

Barcelona announced on Thursday that they have completed the signing of 16-year-old Louie Barry from West Brom

The Championship side are expected to recoup just £235k compensation for Barrie who has been at the Hawthorns since he was six.

Birmingham-born Barry has played for Republic of Ireland at youth level while also scoring seven goals in nine games for England U16s.

Barry, who plays centre forward, but can also operate on the right-hand side, has signed a three-year deal and will play for the U19s 'Juvenil A' side.