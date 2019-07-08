EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports: Leeds, Derby, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland feature
Championship and League One games added to live September and October schedules
Sky Sports has added 12 more live EFL games to its schedule, featuring Leeds vs Derby and MK Dons' clash with AFC Wimbledon.
Championship title favourites Leeds will host Derby in an intriguing live lunchtime clash on Saturday, September 21, while West Brom's trip to Elland Road on Tuesday, October 1 will also be shown on Sky Sports.
Fulham host West Brom on Saturday, September 14 in what should be an entertaining Saturday 12.30pm kick-off at Craven Cottage on Sky, too.
Sky Sports will also show the hotly-anticipated meeting between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, September 7, which kicks off at 12pm.
The big opening weekend kick-off
Newly-promoted Luton Town get the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season underway at home to Middlesbrough on Friday August 2, live on Sky Sports Football.
That game is the first of five live Sky Sports Football fixtures across the EFL on the opening weekend.
Nottingham Forest host Slaven Bilic's West Brom on Saturday, August 3 (5.30pm), Leeds go to Bristol City on Sunday, August 4 (4.30pm), and relegated Huddersfield host Derby on Monday, August 5 (7.45pm).
Confirmed Sky Bet EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports
Fri Aug 2: Luton vs Middlesbrough (7.45pm)
Sat Aug 3: Salford vs Stevenage (12.30pm)
Sat Aug 3: Nottingham Forest vs West Brom (5.30pm)
Sun Aug 4: Bristol City vs Leeds (4.30pm)
Mon Aug 5: Huddersfield vs Derby (7.45pm)
Sat Aug 10: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm)
Fri Aug 16: Huddersfield vs Fulham (7.45pm)
Sat Aug 17: Sunderland vs Portsmouth (12.30pm)
Sat Aug 18: Reading vs Cardiff (12pm)
Tue Aug 20: Hull vs Blackburn (19.45pm)*
Wed Aug 21: Preston vs Stoke (7.45pm)*
Wed Aug 21: Charlton vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)**
Sat Aug 24: Derby vs West Brom (12.30pm)
Sun Aug 25: Swansea vs Birmingham (12pm)
Fri Aug 30: Cardiff vs Fulham (7.45pm)
Sat Aug 31: Bristol City vs Middlesbrough
Sat Sep 7: MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon (12pm)
Sun Sup 8: Bolton v Bury (12pm)
Fri Sep 13: Derby v Cardiff (7.45pm)
Sat Sep 14: Fulham v West Brom (12.30pm)
Sun Sep 15: Huddersfield v Sheffield Wednesday (12pm)
Sat Sep 21: Leeds v Derby (12.30pm)
Fri Sep 27: Stoke v Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)
Sat Sep 28: QPR v West Brom (12.30pm)
Sun Sep 29: Barnsley v Brentford (1.30pm)
Tue Oct 1: Leeds v West Brom (7.45pm)
Tue Oct 1: Wigan v Birmingham (7.45pm)
Wed Oct 2: Luton v Millwall (7.45pm)
* more games on Sky Sports Football red button to be confirmed
** scheduled for Sky Sports Action
