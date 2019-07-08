EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports: Leeds, Derby, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland feature

Sky Sports has added 12 more live EFL games to its schedule, featuring Leeds vs Derby and MK Dons' clash with AFC Wimbledon.

Championship title favourites Leeds will host Derby in an intriguing live lunchtime clash on Saturday, September 21, while West Brom's trip to Elland Road on Tuesday, October 1 will also be shown on Sky Sports.

Fulham host West Brom on Saturday, September 14 in what should be an entertaining Saturday 12.30pm kick-off at Craven Cottage on Sky, too.

Sky Sports will also show the hotly-anticipated meeting between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, September 7, which kicks off at 12pm.

Latest live EFL games on Sky Sat Sep 7 MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon 12pm Sun Sep 8 Bolton v Bury 12pm Fri Sep 13 Derby v Cardiff 7.45pm Sat Sep 14 Fulham v West Brom 12.30pm Sun Sep 15 Huddersfield v Sheff Wed 12pm Sat Sep 21 Leeds v Derby 12.30pm Fri Sep 27 Stoke v Nottm Forest 7.45pm Sat Sep 28 QPR v West Brom 12.30pm Sun Sep 29 Barnsley v Brentford 1.30pm Tue Oct 1 Leeds v West Brom 7.45pm Tue Oct 1 Wigan v Birmingham 7.45pm Wed Oct 2 Luton v Millwall 7.45pm

The big opening weekend kick-off

Newly-promoted Luton Town get the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season underway at home to Middlesbrough on Friday August 2, live on Sky Sports Football.

That game is the first of five live Sky Sports Football fixtures across the EFL on the opening weekend.

Nottingham Forest host Slaven Bilic's West Brom on Saturday, August 3 (5.30pm), Leeds go to Bristol City on Sunday, August 4 (4.30pm), and relegated Huddersfield host Derby on Monday, August 5 (7.45pm).

