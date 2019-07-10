Man City on verge of Morgan Rogers signing from West Brom

Morgan Rogers has represented England at U15, U16 and U17 level

Manchester City have reached an agreement with West Brom over a compensation fee for teenage forward Morgan Rogers, Sky Sports News understands.

Rogers turns 17 later this month and is seen as one of the hottest properties in England for his age group.

It is believed the deal will cost the Premier League champions an initial £4m, but that figure could almost double depending on Rogers' future success at the club and whether he develops into an international star.

Rogers was due to travel with Albion's first team squad for their pre-season camp in Spain this week but instead is staying in the West Midlands to complete a deal expected to be finalised by the weekend.

The player made his debut for West Brom's first team last season, coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup against Brighton in February, and has been compared to Dele Alli by some pundits.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.