Manchester City's Philippe Sandler set for Anderlecht loan move

Philippe Sandler is set to move to Anderlecht on loan

Philippe Sandler is close to completing a loan move from Manchester City to Anderlecht, Sky Sports News understands.

The Belgium club - managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany - had been in talks with City over a deal for for the central defender since last week.

Dutch youth international Sandler, who joined City from PEC Zwolle last year, was in Belgium on Monday to complete the final parts of the deal.

Samir Nasri joined Anderlecht on a free transfer last week

The 22-year-old made his City debut in the 7-0 FA Cup victory over Rotherham and also featured in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg win against Burton Albion.

Anderlecht boss Kompany completed the signing of former City team-mate Samir Nasri last week.

