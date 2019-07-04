Joao Cancelo: Manchester City retain interest in Juventus full-back

Manchester City retain an interest in Joao Cancelo

Manchester City retain a strong interest in Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo - even if they are unable to agree a move for Danilo in the opposite direction, according to Sky in Italy.

However, Sky Sports News has been told City would only move for a right-back this summer if Danilo does leave the Etihad for another club.

Rodri: What can Man City expect

Maurizio Sarri has made Cancelo available this summer and it was previously reported that Danilo has been offered to Juventus.

City will only move for a right-back if Danilo leaves

Sky in Italy have previously reported that Tottenham's Kieran Trippier is among the names that Juventus have considered for a new right-back.

Meanwhile, City are expected to complete the signing of Rodri on Thursday, after paying the release clause in his contract at Atletico Madrid.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.