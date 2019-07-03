Man City pay Rodri release clause so he can leave Atletico Madrid

Rodri in action for Atletico Madrid

Manchester City have paid the £62.5m release clause for Atletico Madrid's Rodri to allow the midfielder to leave the club.

The 23-year-old, who only joined Atletico last summer from Villarreal, is now free to complete his move to Manchester, with City having beaten Bayern Munich to the defensive midfielder's signature.

Atletico confirmed on Wednesday that City's representatives paid the fee at La Liga's headquarters, meaning Rodri's capture would be a club-record signing for City.

Rodri had informed Atletico last month of his desire to leave the club this summer with City and Bayern circling.

0:55 Pep Guardiola says he has no desire to leave Manchester City for a new challenge, after speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona Pep Guardiola says he has no desire to leave Manchester City for a new challenge, after speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain made Rodri City's primary midfield target for this window as they seek competition, and an eventual replacement, for 34-year-old Fernandinho.

Diego Simeone wanted to keep Rodri, who made 34 appearances for the club last season after joining from Villarreal last summer for £21.5m.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.