Manchester City to re-sign Angelino from PSV

Angelino left Manchester City for PSV last summer

Manchester City are set to re-sign left-back Angelino from PSV, Sky Sports News understands.

The 22-year-old is expected to complete a medical by Thursday evening, just one year after leaving the Etihad.

Angelino spent five years at City after signing from Deportivo in 2013, and the Premier League champions will now activate the £5.3m buy-back clause in the deal that took him to PSV.

Left-back has been a problem position for Pep Guardiola, with Benjamin Mendy having been hampered by injury since arriving from Monaco two years ago.

Benjamin Mendy has made just 23 appearances in two years at City

Midfielders Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko have often been asked to fill in at left-back, as has centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

Angelino made just three first-team appearances during his first spell at City, but he was an ever-present for PSV in the Eredivisie last season.

