Raheem Sterling says playing abroad would be a 'dream'

Raheem Sterling says he loves playing for Manchester City but that it would be a 'dream' to play abroad

Raheem Sterling says "it's always been a dream" to play abroad, but is "loving every minute" at Manchester City.

The 24-year-old joined City from Liverpool in 2015, and signed a contract extension in November to keep him at the Etihad until 2023.

Sterling was crowned the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year in April, with the England international scoring 17 goals in City's Premier League title-winning campaign.

Sterling played a key role as England finished third in the Nations League

"I love it here [Man City]," Sterling said in an interview with GQ. "This is one of the best clubs in the world and I'm here for the long haul. But you just don't know what happens in the future. I'm still young and, like I say, I am loving every minute.

"Ever since I was a kid, 100 per cent it's always been a dream of mine to play abroad somewhere. It would be nice one day to finish training and go home and sit in your garden and eat some dinner."

Following Sterling's hat-trick against Watford in March, Pep Guardiola said the forward could still improve, claiming he "didn't follow his full-back two times" and "conceded counter attacks and, many simple things".

Sterling says Pep Guardiola has 'challenged' him at Man City

"He's demanding, but it's good," added Sterling, who also claimed in the interview City would beat World Cup-winners France.

"It makes you want to do better and - I don't know how to explain this - makes you want to prove to him and show him every time you go on the field you're playing for your position in his team, because of the numbers we have and the quality we have as well.

"He has challenged me, never let me be comfortable. Every year he has bought a new winger. So for me it's like, 'Cool. OK. I've done OK.' And now, the last season, he's just got another one."