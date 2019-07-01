Manchester City close to Felix Correira signing

Felix Correia has five caps for Portugal's U19 side

Manchester City are close to signing Portugal U19 forward Felix Correia from Sporting Lisbon, Sky Sports News understands.

Correia is on his way to Manchester to sign a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Sky Sports News has been told the fee is based on a series of instalments and could eventually rise to £3.14m (€3.5m).

The 18-year-old is regarded by City as a player with potential and it is likely he may be sent out on loan for next season.

Correia is set to become Pep Guardiola's side's first summer signing of 2019.

Manchester City also want to sign Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo but are insisting on Danilo as a part exchange, according to Sky Italy.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

1:05 The latest transfer news brought to you by Sky Sports News with three new transfer shows including 'Transfer Talk' which is live on weekdays at midday The latest transfer news brought to you by Sky Sports News with three new transfer shows including 'Transfer Talk' which is live on weekdays at midday

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.