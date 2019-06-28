Manchester City to offer Danilo as part of Cancelo deal

Danilo has been offered in a part-exchange deal to Juventus for Canelo

Manchester City want to sign Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo but are insisting on Danilo as a part exchange, according to Sky Italy.

City want to sign the Portugal defender and are willing to pay €40m (£36m). However, as part of the deal City are insisting the Serie A champions take Danillo as an add-on to the deal.

Juventus, who value Cancelo at €60m (£54m), are not convinced by the Brazil full-back, and this is proving a stumbling block in negotiations.

Pep Guardiola wants Cancelo at all costs, but after Kyle Walker's recent contract renewal, City want to offload another full-back before buying.

Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo is wanted by Manchester City

Sky Italy says Cancelo has been excluded from new boss Maurizio Sarri's training programmes and the former Chelsea head coach had given the green light to a move if an adequate offer comes in for the 25-year-old.

Negotiations between the two clubs are still ongoing.

