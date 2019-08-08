David Luiz signs for Arsenal from Chelsea on two-year deal

David Luiz has joined Arsenal from Chelsea

Arsenal have completed the signing of David Luiz from Chelsea on a two-year deal for a fee of £8m.

The Brazilian centre-back, who made 248 appearances for Chelsea across two spells with the club, underwent his medical on Deadline Day after the two sides agreed a fee.

Luiz trained away from the rest of Frank Lampard's squad on Wednesday after indicating he wanted to leave the club.

"David has huge experience and I look forward to working with him again," Arsenal head coach Unai Emery said.

"He is a well known player and adds to our defensive strength."

The 32-year-old is Arsenal's second Deadline Day signing after they completed a £25m deal for left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

David Luiz: Did you know? Last season: 36 PL apps/3 goals last season (36 starts) – his most apps, goals and starts in a PL season

Most clearances (144) for Chelsea in PL last season

Only European career red card for foul on Sead Kolasinac in 0-0 PL draw v Arsenal (H), Sept 2017

57 caps/3 goals for Brazil – last cap v Australia, June 2017

Won 2019 EL with Chelsea – started 4-1 final win v Arsenal (Baku)

Won 4 major trophies with Chelsea – 2 EL, 2012 CL and 16-17 PL

The only player in Chelsea history to have played in 3 European trophy final wins (Gary Cahill also has 3 medals, but only played in 2 finals)

Former Chelsea team-mate of Frank Lampard – started 2012 CL final win together

Arsenal had been left short at centre-back after the departure of former captain Laurent Koscielny, who shocked the club by demanding a transfer with a year left on his contract.

Luiz began his first spell at Chelsea in 2011, before returning to Stamford Bridge in 2016 after a two-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

