Gianluigi Buffon completes Juventus return from PSG

Gianluigi Buffon will be understudy to Wojciech Szczesny at Juventus this season

Gianluigi Buffon has completed his return to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain, signing a one-year deal in Turin.

The 41-year-old World Cup winner, who spent 17 years with Juve prior to moving to Paris last summer, has passed a medical and will be understudy to former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny for the coming season.

Buffon's deal will be for one season, but he will be expected to take on another role at the club when he retires.

"I'm happy to come back," he told Sky in Italy. "It's one of the happiest days for me. Today I had confirmation that life is really incredible."

The former Italy captain won nine Serie A titles at Juventus, including seven in a row between 2012 and 2019, making 656 appearances. He played 25 times for PSG last season and helped the club win their second successive Ligue 1 crown.

"I've decided to come back," said Buffon, in a lengthy post on his personal Instagram feed. "When family calls, the only possible answer is 'I'm here'.

"It's the beginning of a new stage of my long journey. I'm getting back to the place I'm proud to call home, and I'm doing it with unchanged spirit, endless love and absolute determination.

"This is a fresh start. Somehow different from the past, and yet filled with the same emotions and joy.

"I come back to Turin because I know I can play my part. I come back because you can't turn down an invitation from a Lady. I come back because this is my home!"

0:54 Buffon arrived in Turin for his Juventus medical ahead of a return to the Italian champions, 12 months after leaving for Paris Saint-Germain Buffon arrived in Turin for his Juventus medical ahead of a return to the Italian champions, 12 months after leaving for Paris Saint-Germain

