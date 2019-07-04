Gianluigi Buffon completes Juventus return from PSG
Last Updated: 04/07/19 3:59pm
Gianluigi Buffon has completed his return to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain, signing a one-year deal in Turin.
The 41-year-old World Cup winner, who spent 17 years with Juve prior to moving to Paris last summer, has passed a medical and will be understudy to former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny for the coming season.
Buffon's deal will be for one season, but he will be expected to take on another role at the club when he retires.
UFFICIALE | Bentornato a casa ⚪️⚫️, @gianluigibuffon! ➡️ https://t.co/hlEo7X2ERn #WelcomeBackGigi #LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/ucmFaDwVtG— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 4, 2019
"I'm happy to come back," he told Sky in Italy. "It's one of the happiest days for me. Today I had confirmation that life is really incredible."
The former Italy captain won nine Serie A titles at Juventus, including seven in a row between 2012 and 2019, making 656 appearances. He played 25 times for PSG last season and helped the club win their second successive Ligue 1 crown.
"I've decided to come back," said Buffon, in a lengthy post on his personal Instagram feed. "When family calls, the only possible answer is 'I'm here'.
View this post on Instagram
🇮🇹 Ho deciso di tornare. Perché quando la tua famiglia chiama non si può non rispondere “presente”. Inizia un nuovo sentiero del mio lungo viaggio. Torno nel luogo che da sempre amo definire “casa” e lo faccio con immutato coraggio, sconfinato affetto e incredibile determinazione. È un nuovo inizio. Per certi aspetti diverso da ciò che è stato, ma ricco delle stesse emozioni e della stessa gioia. Torno a Torino perché so di poter essere utile. Torno perché l’invito di una Signora non si può rifiutare. Torno perché questa è casa mia! #finoallafine @juventus 🇬🇧 I've decided to come back. When family calls, the only possible answer is "I'm here". It's the beginning of a new stage of my long journey. I'm getting back to the place I'm proud to call "home", and I'm doing it with unchanged spirit, endless love and absolute determination. This is a fresh start. Somehow different from the past, and yet filled with the same emotions and joy. I come back to Turin because I know I can play my part. I come back because you can't turn down an invitation from a Lady. I come back because this is my home! #finoallafine
"It's the beginning of a new stage of my long journey. I'm getting back to the place I'm proud to call home, and I'm doing it with unchanged spirit, endless love and absolute determination.
"This is a fresh start. Somehow different from the past, and yet filled with the same emotions and joy.
"I come back to Turin because I know I can play my part. I come back because you can't turn down an invitation from a Lady. I come back because this is my home!"
