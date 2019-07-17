West Ham sign Sebastien Haller for club-record deal from Eintracht Frankfurt

Sebastien Haller joins West Ham on a five-year contract with an option of a further year

West Ham have completed the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller on a five-year deal for a club-record fee.

Sky Sports News understands Haller, who has an option for a further 12 months in his deal, has cost the Hammers £45m.

The Frenchman's arrival has seen West Ham break their transfer record for the third time in a year following the signings of Issa Diop and Felipe Anderson.

"I feel really great," he told the club's website. "I think it's a really good opportunity for me to be here.

"It means a lot (to be the record signing). It proves that the club [has] really wanted me for a long time. I felt this desire to sign me and I'm really happy to sign, also. it is an ambitious club, a nice club, a nice city and nice fans too.

"For me, I can guarantee that I will give 100% for the club because the club has given me this confidence and I will try to give it back every day in every game.

"I will always give 100% and respect the club. I think this is a normal thing and that I can guarantee. I know it's a big transfer and there is a lot of expectation around me, and I just want to make people proud of this transfer and I will give everything I have."

The 25-year-old had an impressive season in Germany - scoring 15 goals in the Bundesliga and five in the Europa League - as Frankfurt made it to the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Chelsea.

Haller originally joined the German club from Utrecht for £6m after breaking through the youth ranks at French club Auxerre.

