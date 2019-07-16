Sam Byram joins Norwich from West Ham on four-year deal

Sam Byram has completed his move to Norwich from West Ham

Norwich have signed right-back Sam Byram from West Ham for £750,000 on a four-year deal.

Byram joined the Hammers for £4m from Leeds in January 2016 but failed to secure a regular first team place.

The 25-year-old made just 26 appearances for West Ham in total and spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, although he missed most of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery.

Byram becomes Norwich boss Daniel Farke's fourth signing of the summer and has met up with the rest of the squad at their pre-season camp in Germany.

"I'm delighted. It's all happened quite fast and it's been a quick turnaround," Byram told Norwich's official website.

"I heard about the interest a week or two ago. Obviously, I wasn't in the plans for West Ham going forward and I needed a new challenge to go out and push on after last season.

"When I heard Norwich were interested, I was really interested [because of] how the manager [Daniel Farke] had the team playing last year.

"First and foremost, the football side of things [convinced me to sign]. I watched a lot of them last season with the fluid football and passing style, it's obviously very attractive.

"Stuart [Webber, Norwich technical director] had explained where the club had come from when he joined two years ago and his plans going forward and how they're really trying to develop things. He sold the club to me."

Farke has also seen a number of players who were instrumental in securing promotion from the Sky Bet Championship - including top scorer Teemu Pukki - sign new contracts over the summer.

The Canaries start their season back in the Premier League in the first Sky Live game of the season on Friday August 9.