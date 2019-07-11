Tom Trybull signs new two-year Norwich City deal

Tom Trybull is staying put at Norwich

Norwich midfielder Tom Trybull has signed a new contract until June 2022.

The 26-year-old has made 60 appearances since arriving on a free transfer from Dutch side Den Haag during August 2017 and last season helped Daniel Farke's side secure promotion to the Premier League.

The German told the club's website: "I'm feeling very good and happy to sign a new deal, I really like living here and I love to play for this special club as there are so many positive things about Norwich.

"When I first came to the club, it was all very new to me and my wife as it was a new country and a different experience.

"But my team-mates made it easy for me to fit in the squad and the supporters have helped me and my family to feel comfortable in the city and stadium so it was clear to us that we wanted to stay."