Ralf Fahrmann: Norwich sign Schalke goalkeeper on season-long loan

Ralf Fahrmann signs for Norwich on a season-long loan

Norwich have signed goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Schalke.

Fahrmann brings a wealth of experience to Carrow Road having made 196 appearances in the Bundesliga and a further 40 in European competitions during his time with Schalke.

The 30-year old becomes the newly-promoted Canaries' third signing of the summer after acquiring Patrick Roberts on loan from Manchester City and striker Josip Drmic on a free transfer.

Goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann has joined #ncfc on a season-long loan deal from Schalke! 👊 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 5, 2019

Fahrmann said: "I'm really glad and proud to sign here. To be a part of the Premier League, I think it's a wonderful thing for all, not only for me but also for the fans and supporters of Norwich City.

"There were a few clubs who showed interest in me, but Norwich gave me a very familiar feeling and that was the reason why the decision was easy for me.

"I was at my old club for a really long time, over 14 years, and it felt like it was time for something new.

Fahrmann featured in Schalke's last 16 tie with Manchester City in the Champions League last season

"Therefore, it was the perfect time now with Norwich in the Premier League. I've heard only the best things about the city and I'm looking forward to getting to know Norwich better."

"Of course, I think everyone dreams of playing in the Premier League - it is the best league in the world and to compete with the best clubs and players is a dream for everyone and therefore, I'm looking forward to next season.

Fahrmann will provide competition for Tim Krul between the sticks for Norwich and becomes the seventh German in head coach Daniel Farke's current squad.

Fahrmann has been with Schalke since age 15

Farke said: "It was important to bring another goalkeeper in and our target was always to bring in the best goalkeeper we could get. We are convinced that Ralf is totally the right choice.

"He is a pretty experienced guy, played at the top level and has many appearances in the Champions League and German Bundesliga. He plays for a massive club [Schalke] which is one of the biggest clubs in Germany.

"He's an unbelievable character, hardworking and a lovely guy. As the skipper at Schalke, he knows exactly what is necessary for the group and for spirit and togetherness.

"We are unbelievably careful when we bring in new signings as it's not only about their quality as a player but also about the personality and we all get the feeling that he is a perfect fit to our squad, so we are all delighted."

