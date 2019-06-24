Norwich sign Josip Drmic on free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach

Josip Drmic has signed a three-year contract at Carrow Road

Norwich have completed the signing of Swiss international striker Josip Drmic on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 26-year-old will join the Premier League side on a three-year contract from July 1.

Speaking to the club's website, Drmic said: "Now everything is done, I'm very happy. I had very good conversations with Stuart Webber and with the head coach Daniel Farke.

Drmic is Norwich's second signing of the summer so far

"I was talking also to Timm Klose [team-mate with Switzerland]. We had a long conversation as I had a lot of questions and he spoke very, very positively about the club.

"I'm very excited to be playing in the Premier League. I cannot wait because I've heard a lot of things from my colleagues in the national team who have played in the Premier League."

Drmic spent six seasons in Germany after leaving Swiss side FC Zurich for FC Nuremberg in 2013. He featured in the Champions League during a one-year spell with Bayern Leverkusen in 2014-15, before moving to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Swiss international, who has scored 10 goals in 32 games for his national side, made just five appearances in the Bundesliga last season.

5:52 Drmic missed the decisive spot-kick as Switzerland lost to England on penalties in the Nations League third-place play-off match Drmic missed the decisive spot-kick as Switzerland lost to England on penalties in the Nations League third-place play-off match

He missed the decisive spot-kick in Switzerland's penalty shootout defeat to England in the Nations League third-place play-off earlier this month.

"We made it clear we wanted to sign a new striker and we've found a guy who has proved himself at the highest level," said Norwich head coach Daniel Farke.

"He has lots of Bundesliga appearances and has a very good record for the Switzerland national team.

"He has had a difficult couple of years with injuries, but we feel he is the full package. Two or three years ago, some of the biggest clubs in Europe were interested in him.

"He is a great character and a good guy, and we feel his best days are still to come."

Drmic becomes Norwich's second signing of the summer. They have also brought in Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan deal.