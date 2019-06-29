Norwich bid £6m for Preston forward Callum Robinson

Norwich are keen to add Preston forward Callum Robinson to their squad, Sky Sports News understands

Norwich have made a £6m bid for Preston forward Callum Robinson, Sky Sports News understands.

The Canaries are preparing for their first season back in the Premier League since 2016 and are targeting the 24-year-old as they bid to bolster their frontline.

Robinson scored 12 goals in 27 Championship games for Preston last season, helping them to a 14th-place finish.

The Republic of Ireland international came through the ranks at Aston Villa but only made five appearances for the Midlands side.

Norwich have already signed striker Josip Drmic on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach

Robinson was loaned to Preston three times, and Bristol City once, before finally moving to Deepdale on a permanent deal in 2016.

Norwich have already added Borussia Monchengladbach striker Josip Drmic and Rochdale youngster Daniel Adshead to their squad this summer, as well as taking Manchester City's Patrick Roberts on loan.

