Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann a Norwich transfer target

Ralf Fahrmann kept three clean sheets in 17 appearances as Schalke finished 14th in the Bundesliga last season

Norwich are considering making an approach to Schalke for goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann.

The Canaries are understood to be searching for a goalkeeper to provide competition for Tim Krul, after the Dutchman signed a new long term deal at Carrow Road following their promotion to the Premier League.

Fahrmann, 30, made 25 appearances last season for the Bundesliga club and has previously represented Germany from U16 level through to the U21s.

He is under contract at the Veltins Arena until June 2022.

Fahrmann has been at the top tier German club since U17 level, barring a two-year spell at Eintracht Frankfurt between 2009 and 2011.

He would be Daniel Farke's fourth signing of the summer, if he joins Norwich.

Switzerland international striker Josip Drmic has joined the club on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach, while Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts has also arrived at the newly promoted side on a season-long loan.

Midfielder Daniel Adshead, 17, joined from League One side Rochdale in June.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.