Teemu Pukki signs new three-year deal with Norwich City

Teemu Pukki has signed a new three-year deal keeping him at Norwich until June 2022 with the option of a further year.

The 29-year-old, who was top scorer in the Championship last season with 29 goals, played a key role in the Canaries' bid to return to the top flight after three years of absence.

The Finland international, who joined last summer from Danish side Brondby, has now been rewarded with a new contract adding a year to his previous deal.

"It feels amazing," Pukki told the club's website. "I had an unbelievable first year here and everyone made it easy for me and my family for this to feel like home and we are really happy to stay here a bit longer.

"I am really proud of last season. It was the best season I have ever had and I think we will understand what we really did when we play our first game at Anfield.

"Last season will help us a lot in this season. I think the togetherness we have in this team will help us a lot and help the new players settle in."