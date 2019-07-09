Christoph Zimmermann signs new Norwich City deal until 2023

Christoph Zimmerman captained Norwich towards the end of last season

Christoph Zimmermann has signed a new four-year deal at Norwich City until 2023, with the option of a further year.

The centre-back joined the club in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund's reserve side and has gone on to make 90 appearances in all competitions for them.

Zimmermann captained the side for most of the latter part of the 2018/19 season as Daniel Farke's side secured promotion back to the Premier League and he is keen to play his part in helping them stay there.

"I am very thankful to the club for offering me the opportunity to extend my contract and to sign a new deal," the 26-year-old told the club's official website.

"I think from when I started, I never made a secret of what the people, club and the whole region means to me and how my feelings are for everything we are doing here so for that of course, I am really pleased and happy to have four more years with Norwich City.

0:33 Norwich midfielder Alexander Tettey believes the newly-promoted Canaries have a good squad to begin their Premier League campaign and says they should not be 'afraid' Norwich midfielder Alexander Tettey believes the newly-promoted Canaries have a good squad to begin their Premier League campaign and says they should not be 'afraid'

"There is lots of excitement about the new season and we are really happy to be in the Premier League.

"But also we need to take responsibility and enjoy the games to get the right results and enough points to reach our goals."