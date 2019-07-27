Wolves sign Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on loan deal for one season

Jesus Vallejo joined Real Madrid in 2015 from Zaragoza

Wolves have confirmed the signing of Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on a one-season loan deal.

The 22-year-old, who captained Spain to the U21 European Championship title in July, becomes Wolves' first signing of the summer.

Vallejo underwent a medical on Thursday and was at Molineux for Wolves' Europa League win over Crusaders.

Vallejo won the U21 Euros with Spain in July after beating Germany 2-1 in the final

The centre-back originally left Zaragoza to sign for Real Madrid in 2015, and spent two years on loan back to Zaragoza and to Eintracht Frankfurt.

He made seven appearances for the La Liga club last season, scoring once in their win against Villarreal in May, as he struggled with injuries.real

