Jesus Vallejo: Wolves medical for Real Madrid defender ahead of proposed loan move

Jesus Vallejo has two years left on his contract at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid centre-back Jesus Vallejo will have a medical on Friday ahead of a season-long loan move to Wolves, Sky Sports News understands.

Wolves have agreed a deal with Real but it does not include an option to buy the 22-year-old.

Vallejo has two years left on his contract at the Bernabeu and has not given up hope of establishing himself in Madrid.

Wolves are also closing in on a £16m plus add-ons deal for AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone and are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to bolster his squad with Wolves embarking on a Europa League campaign this season, which began with a 2-0 win over Crusaders on Thursday night.

0:40 Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more! Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more!

Vallejo began his career at Real Zaragoza before joining Real Madrid in 2015. He played just seven matches for the La Liga side last season.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.